4 Items for Spring Cleaning That Even Frugal People Buy

If you are flipping ahead in your calendar, then you will see that spring is just around the corner. Time to deep clean your home for the new season!

If you are a frugal shopper, as in you do not want to spend a lot of money for what you buy, you might hesitate to upgrade your spring cleaning supplies.

The good news is that there are plenty of thrifty cleaning products and tools out there for even the most budget-conscious consumer. Here are four items for spring cleaning that even frugal people buy.

4. Spray Bottles

Purchase a sturdy and thick plastic spray bottle advised Chris Willatt, the founder of Alpine Maids, who added that anyone can typically find one at a local grocery or hardware store for around $2 or $3 each.

“You can use this bottle over and over with a variety of different cleaners,” Willatt explained. “You can then mix in your own cleaning mixture in the bottle and use it. Once done, clean it out and it is ready for the next task.”

3. Microfiber Cloths

Microfiber cloths can dust, polish and wipe top surfaces. Not only that, but they are versatile, reusable, and practical cleaning companions, according to Joy Ramos, a former cleaner turned Huntsville operations manager for Bear Brothers Cleaning.

“You can go eco-friendly with them by avoiding chemical cleaners, as they often tackle grime with water. [Six to eight] clothes, the typical pack size, typically cost around $10 to $15,” Ramos mentioned to those looking to save a buck or two on spring cleaning supplies, especially ones that can be put to work for many seasonal scrubs to come.

2. Multi-Purpose Cleaner

“All-purpose cleaners are super versatile and budget-friendly!” exclaimed Ramos, noting that “[f]or just $4 and $8 for a 32-ounce bottle, they can clean kitchen counters, bathroom tiles and even floors.”

That said, Ramos always recommends going eco-friendly, because “even if it’s a couple more dollars, your health is worth it.”

An easy and cheap solution comes in the form of white vinegar and baking soda, according to Delah Gomasi, the managing director and CEO at MaidForYou.

“The smart thing to do here is to look for super saver deals and buy a stock of the products so that you have them even after you’ve spring cleaned your house,” recommended Gomasi. “Mirrors, glass, furniture, kitchen appliances, bathroom tiles and floors can all be cleaned with just these products.”

1. Boxes

Willatt recommended that if you have a lot of clutter and need boxes to get rid of it, go to your local grocery store and ask to speak to a manager.

“Ask them if they have any boxes they are looking to get rid of and see if you can either purchase them at an extreme discount or just have them. Most grocery store owners or managers will just give them to you for free,” Willatt encouraged.

He also advised to avoid any that had meat or produce products in them because of potential bacteria or contamination issues.

