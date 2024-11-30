4 Items To Sell for a More Minimalist Lifestyle and Extra Cash

With online shopping, it’s easier than ever to click a button and get something delivered right to your door. While convenient, this also equates to having more stuff. Getting rid of things you’ve paid your hard-earned money for but no longer use can be difficult, but the results can improve your well-being.

Minimalist living means decluttering your life and keeping only the things you need or that bring you fulfillment. Adopting a minimalist lifestyle will not only simplify your surroundings but also add some extra cash to your bank account. It’s helpful to go through the objects in your home and think about how much you use or need them. Here are some places to start.

Read More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Check Out: 5 ‘Necessities’ Frugal People Don’t Buy, According to Frugal Living Expert Austin Williams

1. Furniture

Old couches and mattresses can take up more space than any other items on this list. It might seem like a good idea to hold on to old furniture even after you’ve upgraded, but doing so can make your house look messy. A better approach is to sell those chairs, coffee tables and dressers and enjoy the extra space.

When deciding, try to detach yourself from each object to avoid keeping furniture for sentimental reasons only. Consider the functionality of each item, as some pieces, like a futon, will have multiple uses. Finally, make sure to keep only what’s comfortable and what you use regularly.

The amount you can sell your old furniture for will depend on what you’re selling and its condition. For example, a bookshelf can go for anywhere from $25 to $150, a bed may range from $100 to $400 and a desk can sell for $50 to $250.

For You: 6 Things the Middle Class Should Sell To Build Their Savings

2. Electronics and Appliances

Technology is constantly advancing, which is usually seen as a good thing. However, it may be the opposite for a minimalist, as you may feel the need to constantly buy upgraded devices. If you’re not careful, you might end up with old cameras, TVs, computers and phones that take up space in your closets and garage. Likewise, old appliances like microwaves, fridges and washers will also occupy space.

The brand, usage and functionality of the electronics and appliances you want to sell will be a big factor in what you can make off them. One way to estimate the resale value is to find how much the item typically depreciates per year.

For example, if you have a TV that should last 10 years and you bought it for $700, you can divide the price ($700) by how long it should last (10 years) to find its depreciation value per year ($70). If your TV is four years old, you would subtract four years of depreciation ($280). In this example, you could sell the TV for $420.

3. Fitness Gear

It’s great to prioritize your health and maintain an active lifestyle, but that doesn’t mean you have to keep every piece of equipment you’ve bought. Home exercise equipment can range from small resistance bands and jump ropes to large stationary bikes and flat benches. Look through what you have and keep in mind the last time you’ve used each item. If you haven’t reached for that 20-pound kettlebell in years, it might be time to part with it.

Getting a gym membership comes with a monthly fee, but it may be worth it if it frees up a lot of space in your home. Using the outdoors for exercise and going for a jog, swimming laps or hiking can also provide excellent physical challenges without requiring you to store heavy equipment at home. If you’re into home workouts, try out calisthenics, which rely solely on your own body weight.

Selling old fitness gear can be lucrative, depending on what you’re getting rid of. Dumbbell sets, treadmills, pull-up bars and yoga mats will, of course, have significantly different resale values. The best way to determine what you should sell your equipment for is to check sites like eBay or resale platforms like Facebook Marketplace.

4. Decorations

Decorations are a great way to make your house look welcoming and show off your personal style. However, you shouldn’t feel obligated to fill up all of the empty space in your home. Whether you’re putting up Christmas decorations like wreaths, stockings and themed pillows or setting up paintings and vases, be careful not to add too much clutter to your rooms.

Removing some home decor can make your home look larger and more spacious. This can reduce feelings of anxiety and make cleaning easier. By eliminating some holiday decorations, you’ll also have fewer items taking up storage space.

Determine which items have significant emotional or monetary value when deciding what to keep. Try selling items that are just taking up space in your home. Similar to fitness gear, your home and holiday decorations can vary significantly in value. Used Halloween decorations like a light-up jack-o’-lantern might be too cheap to sell, whereas a porcelain vase might resell for a high price.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Items To Sell for a More Minimalist Lifestyle and Extra Cash

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.