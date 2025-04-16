4 Items Retirees Should Avoid at Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday Event

You have one more day to shop Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday sale. There are lots of great items on sale, with deep discounts. Popular items include gutter guards, blade sets, drills and tree trimmers. However, there were a few items that retirees should definitely pass up.

Here are the Home Depot goods that retirees should not buy.

Bali Light Filtering Cellular Shades

Price: $96.56

During the sale, these light filtering shades are selling for 40% off the regular price of $160.93. These shades let light in, while still maintaining a level of privacy. What retirees might not like is the multiple reviews describing the low quality of the shades. One review reads “The cord condenser snaps apart on a daily basis” and another reads “I purchased these a year and a half ago and they have yet to work on their own for more than five days.” Many reviews also mention that customers paying extra for professional installation could wait months for assistance.

GE French Door Refrigerator

Price: $1,698

This seems like a great deal: a 20.6-cubic-foot refrigerator going for $1,301 off the original price. But buyers have not been satisfied. One review read “Hate it! Expensive filter replacement. Flimsy and weak everywhere else.” Many reviews talk about parts of the fridge falling off and that GE either doesn’t make the parts for it anymore or will not send them out. Home Depot shows that only 51% of buyers recommended this appliance, so it might not be the best use of hard-earned retirement cash.

Highstone Smart Ceiling Fan

Price: $240

This 70-inch fan is 25% off the regular price, versatile, as it can be inside or outside and is quite sleek, but it’s also almost entirely operated by an app. In order to turn it on and off, control the temperature, users will have to use an app. This might be confusing or convoluted for retirees who are just trying to take it easy in their golden years.

Lifesmart Standard Spa

Price: $3,899

Sure, some retirees are looking for more ways to relax, but a seven-person hot tub might not be the best investment. The maintenance for the tub can end up being a lot of work, and anything that goes wrong could cause flooding. Over the years, the spa might become harder to get in and out of for those with mobility issues, so it might not be worth the cost, even at 40% off.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

