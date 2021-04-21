4 Investor Takeaways From Apple's Latest Event

For decades now, Apple (AAPL) has created buzz from its glitzy product launches. Yesterday's event was no exception, despite its socially distanced format.

The $2.2 trillion behemoth made a bevy of announcements that should excite investors -- not for their novelty or unexpectedness, but for their confirmation that Apple is continuing to expand in areas that promise future cash flows.

Here are the four most important updates from America’s most iconic technology company.

New iMacs Built For Remote Work Era

Apple’s most visually stunning announcement yesterday was its new iMac, which now comes in a variety of colors, including red, blue, purple, orange, yellow, silver, and green. More importantly, these new iMacs are powered by Apple’s custom M1 chips, which have been a huge success for the company’s MacBook product line.

Introducing higher-functioning iMacs couldn’t come soon enough for Apple. The pandemic has normalized work-from-home conditions; employers expect nearly 2 in 5 employees to still be working remotely at the end of 2021, according to a recent report by Willis Towers Watson. In other words, more people and companies are likely to start splurging on home-office equipment in preparation for the future of a hybrid work environment, where remote and in-office work are split evenly. With their large screens and revamped processing capabilities, Apple’s latest iMacs are well positioned to capitalize on this trend.

M1 Chips Protect Apple From Supply Chain Woes

iMacs aren’t the one beneficiaries of Apple’s M1 chips. Apple also unveiled yesterday that their new high-end iPad Pro model will also run on the M1 chip, making iPads another potential beneficiary of the remote-work trend.

The broader application of Apple’s M1 chip is a timely reminder that Apple ended its 15-year partnership with chipmaker Intel last year, and is now relying entirely on its own silicon processors across its product lineup. This self-reliance comes at a good time for Apple. The global economy is facing a massive chip shortage, caused by surging demand for electronics, changing business models, and the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.

Apple’s ability to use M1 chips in its iPads and iMacs is a positive sign for the company as it works to churn out enough supply for global consumers -- while at the same time, keeping those consumers happy with faster, better products.

Apple TV+ Receives Boosts

Among yesterday’s updates were two for the company’s television hardware. First, Apple announced that the Apple TV box is equipped with a new processor for displaying clearer HDR video. Second, they announced a refurbished remote made from aluminum, and which replaces the oft-complained-about touchpad with physical buttons.

These two Apple TV updates say less about Apple’s technological prowess (they are relatively minor in scope) than they do about Apple’s commitment to becoming a one-stop-shop for home entertainment -- and more specifically, the lucrative and growing streaming industry.

Apple TV+, the company’s subscription video content streaming service, has struggled to gain traction since debuting in 2019. Analysts at Statista estimate Apple TV+ had just over 40 million subscribers at the end of 2020; by comparison, streaming pioneer Netflix (NFLX) boasts over 200 million users, while Disney’s (DIS) new streaming platform has already racked up 100 million subscribers since launching just 17 months ago.

Perhaps even more concerning for Apple: 62% of Apple TV+ subscribers are on a free trial offer, and only 30% of those said they plan to renew a paid subscription, according to research firm MoffettNathan’s Q4 2020 SVOD Tracker report (as reported by Variety). A better remote and cleaner visual won’t make Apple TV+’s content more appealing, but they do telegraph Apple’s long-term plan to parlay their hardware dominance into streaming riches.

Apple’s Financial Services Push Continues

In August 2019, Apple rocked Wall Street by rolling out its new credit card, launched in partnership with Goldman Sachs. Now, Apple is accelerating its push into financial services -- with a focus on financial equity.

“One of the things that became apparent to us in the beginning [of launching Apple Card] was a lack of fairness in the way the industry calculated credit scores when there were two holders of a credit card,” said Cook yesterday. “One of you got the benefit of building a good credit history, and the other did not. We want to reinvent the way this works.”

That’s why Apple is now allowing spouses and partners to create joint credit lines on individual cards. Apple is also introducing new features for teenagers and families, such as allowing children as young as 13 to start spending on Apple cards.

As fintech startups continue to disrupt legacy financial institutions, Apple is well positioned to capitalize. Last year Apple acquired payments startup Mobeewave, a startup designed to make smartphones into payment terminals, to help make its ubiquitous iPhones into effective payment portals. The latest updates to Apple’s payment service are new stepping stones in Apple’s quest to fintech dominance; offering a broader suite of financial management tools for its card users will be an important means towards that end.

