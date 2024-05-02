4 Invesco Mutual Funds to Buy as Inflation Stays Elevated

Founded in 1978, Invesco is a trusted name in the investment industry. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company has been helping investors diversify by giving access to a wide selection from various asset classes, sectors and markets. Invesco Asset Management had around $1.58 trillion worth of assets under management as of Dec 31, 2023.

Invesco has offices in 26 countries offering financial services and more than 8,400 employees. This top global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds.

Invesco also offers mutual funds that have specific investment strategies like sustainable investment, dividends, growth and emerging markets. These help customers make informed decisions based on individual goals.

Volatility on Wall Street continues as investors are cautious due to rising inflation and slower-than-expected economic growth. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of March rose 3.5% year over year compared with 3.2% in February. After a gradual decline last year, the rise in CPI was mostly due to an increase in the cost of gasoline and shelter.

In the first quarter of 2024, the U.S. economy’s growth was the slowest in nearly two years. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate was 1.6% against Wall Street’s expectation of 2.4%. The significant loss of momentum in GDP growth was mostly due to a sharp rise in inflation that led to a cool-off in consumer and government spending. The challenge remains for the Fed to create a soft landing for the economy by striking the right balance between inflation and growth, while keeping the interest rate higher for longer to counter rising inflation.

Owing to the current situation, the Fed’s first rate cut is most likely to be delayed. We have thus selected four Invesco mutual funds for those who wish to diversify in various asset classes but lack professional expertise in managing funds. The fund house has a reputation as a trusted partner and boasts long-term financial success. With the majority of investments in sectors like technology, industrial cyclical, finance, energy and utilities, these funds are expected to perform well in the future.

These funds boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio. Notably, mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund MLPFX invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in the master limited partnership of companies, which are engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production, and mining of minerals and natural resources. MLPFX advisors also invest in derivatives and other instruments with similar economic characteristics in the same industry.

Stuart Cartner has been the lead manager of MLPFX since Mar 30, 2010. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Energy Transfer (8%), MPLX (7.1%) and Genesis Energy (5.9%) as of Nov 30, 2023.

MLPFX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 25.3% and 10.5%, respectively. MLPFX has an annual expense ratio of 1.14%.

Invesco Small Cap Value VSCAX fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of small-capitalization companies, and in derivatives instruments with similar economic characteristics. VSCAX advisors choose to invest in companies that, according to them, are undervalued.

Jonathan Mueller has been the lead manager of VSCAX since Jun 24, 2010. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Leonardo Spa (2.4%), Pinnacle Financial Partner (2.3%) and Northern Oil & Gas (2.3%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

VSCAX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 16.8% and 19.2%, respectively. VSCAX has an annual expense ratio of 1.11%.

Invesco Comstock ACSDX invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks, derivatives and other instruments, preferably of largemarket-capitalization companies. ACSDX advisors also invest in real estate investment trusts.

Kevin C. Holt has been the lead manager of ACSDX since Jul 31, 1999. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Philip Morris International (2.6%), Meta Platform (2.6%) and Microsoft (2.5%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

ACSDX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 12.4% and 13.1%, respectively. ACSDX has an annual expense ratio of 0.55%.

Invesco Growth and Income ACGIX fund invests most of its net assets in income-producing common stocks and convertible securities, preferably in large-cap companies. ACGMX advisors also invest in issuers of foreign companies and depositary receipts.

Sergio Marcheli has been the lead manager of ACGIX since Feb 28, 2003. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Wells Fargo (3.8%), Bank of America (3.0%) and ConocoPhillips (2.6%) as of Nov 30, 2023.

ACGIX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 9.8% and 11.4%, respectively. ACGIX has an annual expense ratio of 0.79%.

