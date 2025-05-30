4 Invesco Mutual Funds to Buy Amid Market Uncertainty

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite have lost 0.77% and 0.70%, respectively, so far this year. However, the S&P 500 has marginally gained by 0.52%. Market sentiment was downbeat due to renewed trade tensions between the United States and the European Union. The deadline for implementation of the new tariff was postponed from June 1 to July 9, 2025. Investors are still trying to figure out its impact on the U.S. economy.

The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes for May suggest a highly complex and challenging economic environment ahead that could lead to persistent inflation and have the potential for stagflation. New foreign tariff policies could fan inflation, contract economic growth and potentially erode global confidence in U.S. assets. The U.S. Gross Domestic Product shrank at a 0.2% annual pace in Q1 2025, a slight upgrade from the initial estimate but still the first drop in three years.

In such a volatile market situation, investors who wish to diversify in various asset classes but lack professional expertise in managing funds can opt for Invescomutual funds like Invesco Steelpath Mlp Select 40 Fund MLPTX, Invesco Value Opportunities VVOIX, Invesco Small Cap Value VSMIX and Invesco Technology ITYYX. These funds should be good choices since they provide low-cost and uncomplicated equity funds that can help investors meet their financial goals.

The majority of investments of these funds are in sectors like technology, industrial cyclical, finance, energy and utilities. The funds are expected to perform well in the future.

Why Invest in Invesco Mutual Funds?

Founded in 1978, the fund house has a reputation as a trusted partner and boasts long-term financial success. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company has helped investors diversify by giving access to a wide selection from various asset classes, sectors and markets. Invesco Asset Management had around $1.8 trillion worth of assets under management as of Apr. 30, 2025.

Invesco has offices in 20 countries, offering financial services and more than 8,400 employees. This top global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including equity and fixed-income funds and domestic and international funds.

Invesco also offers mutual funds that have specific investment strategies like sustainable investment, dividends, growth and emerging markets. These help customers make informed decisions based on individual goals.

These funds boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio. Notably, mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Invesco Steelpath Mlp Select 40 Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in the master limited partnership of companies, which are engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production, and mining of minerals and natural resources. MLPTX advisors also invest in derivatives and other instruments with similar economic characteristics in the same industry.

Stuart Cartner has been the lead manager of MLPTX since April 1, 2010. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like MPLX (8.4%), Energy Transfer (7.8%) and Western Midstream Partners (7%) as of Feb. 28, 2025.

MLPTX has a three-year and five-year annualized return of 20% and 28.4%, respectively. MLPTX has an annual expense ratio of 1.01%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1, 2, and 3 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Invesco Value Opportunities fund invests most of its net assets in a portfolio of common, preferred stocks and convertible securities, preferably in mid-cap domestic and foreign companies. VVOIX advisors may also invest a small portion of its net assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Jonathan Mueller has been the lead manager of VVOIX since March 30, 2015. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like NRG Energy (2.8%), Centene Corporation (2.6%) and Marvell Technology(2.5%) as of Jan. 31, 2025.

VVOIX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 13.1% and 22.7%, respectively. VVOIX has an annual expense ratio of 0.77%.

Invesco Small Cap Value fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of small-capitalization companies and in derivative instruments with similar economic characteristics. VSMIX advisors choose to invest in companies that they consider undervalued.

Jonathan Mueller has been the lead manager of VSMIX since June 25, 2010. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Western Alliance Bankcorp (3.1%), Coherent Corporation (2.6%) and Lumentum Holdings (2.5%) as of Jan. 31, 2025.

VSMIX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 12.7% and 26.5%, respectively. VSMIX has an annual expense ratio of 0.81%.

Invesco Technology Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of issuers engaged in technology-related industries. ITYYX advisors also invest in derivatives and other instruments with similar economic characteristics.

Ash B. Shah has been the lead manager of ITYYX since Nov. 28, 2022, and most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like NVIDIA (6%), Meta Platforms (4.9%) and Broadcom(4.8%) as of Jan. 31, 2025.

ITYYX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 11.9% and 11.5%, respectively. ITYYX has an annual expense ratio of 0.77%.

