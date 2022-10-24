4 Invesco ETFs to Watch for Tech Earnings Week

Tech earnings week is upon us, and with the stock market in a mini rally over the last several days, earnings numbers from the likes of Apple (AAPL), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon.com (AMZN), and Microsoft (MSFT) are poised to drive the narrative for the rest of the month. Investors looking for tech earnings ETFs might consider four strategies with diverse approaches by Invesco for the big news.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is a large-cap equity ETF tracking the NASDAQ-100 ESG Index that holds AAPL at 14.16%, MSFT at 14%, AMZN at 3.74%, and Alphabet’s GOOG and GOOGL stocks at 3.14% and 3.04% respectively.

With Alphabet and Microsoft reporting its earnings on Tuesday and Apple on Thursday, QQMG combines a principles-based ESG weighting rated 9.3/10 by VettaFi with notable exposure to three big firms this week. QQMG charges a 20 basis point fee.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) invests in internet firm equities from a variety of cap sizes within the NASDAQ Internet index. PNQI distributes its tech firm holdings a bit more evenly and does not hold AAPL.

Instead, PNQI holds AMZN, GOOG, and MSFT all around 8.1%, with META tagging along at 7%. PNQI has seen a notable uptick in flows in the last five days, with net inflows of $11m, charging a 60 basis point fee.

The Invesco Select Growth ETF (IVSG) is not only active but also non-transparent, providing investors with the opportunity to guard their returns from the front running. IVSG holds MSFT, AMZN, AAPL, and GOOGL at 11.88%, 7.5%, 6.66%, and 6.65% respectively. IVSG leads with MSFT, which is set to share its earnings on Tuesday amid reports that the firm is laying off approximately 1,000 employees.

The ETF looks for undervalued U.S. companies mostly in the mid-cap and large-cap categories poised for strong growth, having outperformed the ETF Database Category Average by 1.3% over the last month according to VettaFi. IVSG charges a 50 basis point fee.

Finally, investors should keep an eye on the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), a major player among tech earnings ETFs. AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, and META comprise 41% of its total holdings, with the $151 billion ETF seeing $3.15 billion in net inflows over the last five days. AAPL and MSFT lead with 13.7% and 10.5% respectively for QQQ which charges 20 basis points.

