4 Integrated US Oil Stocks to Watch From the Prospering Industry

Industry Description

The Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry comprises companies mostly involved in upstream and midstream energy businesses. The upstream operations entail oil and natural gas exploration and production in the prolific shale plays of the United States. The integrated energy companies are also engaged in midstream businesses through gathering and processing facilities along with transportation pipeline networks and storage sites. Overall, the upstream business is positively correlated to oil and gas prices. The produced commodity volumes are then transported through midstream assets, generating stable fee-based revenues. The integrated energy players in the United States also have access to downstream operations wherein the transported oil volumes are converted to finished products, comprising gasoline, natural gas liquids and diesel, through refining activities.

4 Trends Shaping the Future of the Oil & Gas US Integrated Industry

Surging Oil Price: The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is trading higher than the $110-per-barrel mark, marking a massive improvement in the past year. The commodity’s price is likely to rise in the coming days since there has been a disruption in the energy market owing to sanctions on Russia following the prolonged Ukraine war. The massive improvement in oil price is aiding the integrated companies’ upstream business.

Refining Business Solid: Rising fuel demand is aiding refining operations. With more people socializing and going to work, demand for gasoline and jet fuel will continue to rise. Thus, although refining costs are higher, a massive recovery in demand for end products will spur downstream operations.

Stable Fee-Based Revenues: The integrated companies’ midstream business is relatively less exposed to the volatility in commodity prices. This is because the pipeline and storage assets are usually booked by shippers for the long term, securing stable fee-based revenues.

Climate Change Position: Integrated players in the United States have recognized climate change as a serious risk that needs to be addressed. The companies are now focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and flaring rates.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bullish Outlook

The Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry is a 11-stock group within the broader Zacks Oil - Energy sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #73, which places it in the top 29% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bullish near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Outperforms Sector and S&P 500

The Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry has surpassed the broader Zacks Oil - Energy sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite over the past year.

The industry has risen 84.4% over this period against the S&P 500’s decline of 9.1% and the broader sector’s growth of 34%.

One-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

Since oil and gas companies are debt-laden, it makes sense to value them based on the EV/EBITDA (Enterprise Value/ Earnings before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization) ratio. This is because the valuation metric takes into account not just equity but also the level of debt.

On the basis of the trailing 12-month enterprise value-to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratio, the industry is currently trading at 5.48X, lower than the S&P 500’s 12.48X. It is, however, higher than the sector’s trailing-12-month EV/EBITDA of 4.30X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 13.26X, as low as 3.28X, with a median of 5.89X.

Trailing 12-Month Enterprise Value-to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) Ratio

4 US Integrated Oil Stocks Moving Ahead of the Pack

Marathon Oil: Headquartered in Houston, TX, Marathon Oil is an explorer and producer with a strong focus on the United States. Marathon Oil’s differentiated business model has enabled it to generate significant free cash flows that will be used to lower its debt burden.

Marathon Oil’s strong and sustainable businesses have also enabled it to raise its base dividend for five successive quarters. MRO, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has seen six upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 in the past 30 days.

Price and Consensus: MRO





Occidental Petroleum: Headquartered in Houston, TX, Occidental Petroleum is an oil and natural gas explorer with a presence in the midstream energy business. Apart from additional cost-saving measures, Occidental Petroleum has been capturing acquisition cost synergies, aiding its bottom line.

OXY has seen upward earnings estimate revisions for its 2022 bottom line over the past seven days. Occidental Petroleum, with a Zacks Rank of 3, is likely to see earnings growth of 306.3% in 2022.

Price and Consensus: OXY





ConocoPhillips: Considering production and reserves, ConocoPhillips is among the leading upstream energy players in the world. It reported strong first-quarter 2022 results, thanks to increased oil-equivalent production volumes and realized commodity prices. Along with the quarterly results, ConocoPhillips has reported a third-quarter variable return of cash (VROC) payment of 70 cents per share. This reflects an increment of more than 130% from the second-quarter VROC.

ConocoPhillips, with a Zacks Rank of 3, is likely to see earnings growth of 149.5% for 2022. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Price and Consensus: COP





Hess: Headquartered in New York, Hess is a leading upstream firm with a footprint in Bakken, the Gulf of Mexico and offshore Guyana. Hess believes that its position in Guyana is strong enough to generate growth in long-term cashflows.

For 2022, Hess, carrying a Zacks Rank #3, has seen three upward earnings estimate revisions in the past 60 days.

Price and Consensus: HES

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.