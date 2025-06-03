4 Insurance Stocks That Have Outperformed the S&P 500 in a Year

Better pricing, prudent underwriting and exposure growth have helped the insurance industry perform well. Redesigning and repricing of products and services to maintain sales and profitability, increased automation, prudent underwriting standards, and an improving rate environment are expected to drive premium growth and boost the industry’s efficiency.

Price Performance

The insurance industry has outperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite and the Finance sector in the past year. The insurance industry has rallied 21.9% in the past year compared with the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s return of 11.9% and the Finance sector’s growth of 18%.

Here are four insurance stocks that have performed well over the past year, riding on strong fundamentals. HCI Group, Inc. HCI, Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. HRTG, Horace Mann Educators Corporation HMN and The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV have outperformed the industry, the sector and the S&P 500 composite in the past year. These stocks are poised to maintain the rally, given their solid prospects.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Driving Forces

Non-life insurers are exposed to catastrophe losses and their profitability is vulnerable to the same. According to CoreLogic, the estimate for insurance market losses across residential and commercial exposures for the Eaton and Palisades Fires in Los Angeles is between $35 billion and $45 billion. Per Moody’s RMS Event Response, the insured losses for the January 2025 Los Angeles firestorm events are projected between $20 billion and $30 billion.



Higher catastrophe losses continue to provide impetus to policy renewal rates. MarketScout’s Market Barometer reports a 3% rise in commercial insurance rates and a 4.9% increase in personal lines in the first quarter of 2025. Price hikes, operational strength, higher retention, strong renewal and the appointment of retail agents should help write higher premiums. Per Deloitte Insights, gross premiums are estimated to increase sixfold to $722 billion by 2030.



Multiline insurers benefit from a diversified portfolio that lowers concentration risk. While higher demand for protection products benefits sales and premiums of life insurance operations, better pricing and increased exposure to intangibles and cyber threats support premium growth of non-life insurance operations. Per the 2024 global insurance outlook published in Financial Services, U.S. demand for catastrophe reinsurance is expected to grow, putting upward pressure on prices.



The insurance industry is rate-sensitive. An improving rate environment is a boon for insurers, especially long-tail insurers. The Fed kept the funds rate at 4.25-4.50% for a third consecutive meeting held in May 2025. With a large invested asset base, investment income should remain healthy, even if the Fed cuts rates later this year. Also, the insurance players are investing heavily in technology to improve scale and efficiency. This should help them generate higher margins and improve profitability.



The industry is also witnessing accelerated digitalization to improve scale and efficiency. While a solid policyholders’ surplus helps the industry absorb losses, a sturdy capital level supports inorganic expansion, investment in growth initiatives and distribution of wealth to shareholders.

4 Insurers to Watch

With the help of the Zacks Stock Screener, we have selected three insurance stocks with an impressive Value Score of A or B. The stocks mentioned below either carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. Back-tested results have shown that for stocks with a solid Value Score and a favorable Zacks Rank, the returns are even better.



HCI Group: It is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. HCI is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance.



HCI provides property and casualty insurance. HCI’s insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners’ insurance, condominium-owners' insurance and tenants’ insurance for individuals owning property. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCI Group’s 2025 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 109.7%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $887.81 million, implying a year-over-year improvement of 18.3%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues indicates an increase of 5.9% from the 2025 estimates. HCI has an impressive Growth Score of A.



Two of the three analysts covering the stock have raised estimates for 2025, and each of two has raised the same for 2026 over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for 2025 and 2026 has moved 3.8% and 13% north, respectively, in the past 30 days. The company’s earnings have improved 19% in the past five years. HCI Group delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 42.13%. The insurer has an impressive Value Score of A, as well as a favorable VGM Score of A. HCI shares have rallied 77% in the past year.



The company’s return on equity in the trailing 12 months was 27.6%, better than the industry average of 9.3%.



Heritage Insurance: It provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. HRTG offers personal residential insurance, commercial residential insurance for properties and personal residential and wind-only property insurance, licensed in the state of Pennsylvania. Its growing commercial residential business, expanding E&S business and improving pricing are expected to deliver better margins and boost earnings. Rate adequacy, selective profit-oriented underwriting criteria and restricting new business in over-concentrated markets or products should drive profitability for Heritage Insurance.



The excess and supply (E&S) business is another growth lever for Heritage. HRTG stated that it will consider and evaluate growth opportunities in a greater number of states. Its reinsurance program shields Heritage Insurance from exposure to hurricanes and other severe weather events in the coastal area.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Heritage Insurance’s 2025 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 61.6%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $854.90 million, implying a year-over-year improvement of 4.6%. The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 13.2% and 7.3%, respectively, from the 2025 estimates.



Each of the two analysts covering the stock has raised estimates for 2025 and 2026 over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for 2025 and 2026 has moved 33.7% and 17.5% north, respectively, in the past 30 days. The company’s earnings have improved 17.6% in the past five years. Heritage Insurance delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 363.17%. The insurer has an impressive Value Score of B. HRTG shares have rallied 209.1% in the past year.



The company’s return on equity in the trailing 12 months was 26.95%, better than the industry average of 9.36%.



Horace Mann Educators: It is the largest financial services company serving the U.S. educator market. Niche focus, improving product offerings, better pricing and a strengthened distribution model are likely to benefit first-quarter results. Earned premium growth ahead of loss cost growth is likely to have favored the combined ratio. Continued share buybacks are expected to have boosted the bottom line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Horace Mann Educators’ 2025 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 26.1%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.70 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 6.6%. The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings per share and revenues indicates increases of 10.3% and 5.7%, respectively, from the 2025 estimates. HMN has an impressive Growth Score of B.



Each of the two analysts covering the stock has raised estimates for 2025, and one of the two has raised the same for 2026 over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for 2025 and 2026 has moved 5.5% and 4.7% north, respectively, in the past 30 days. The company’s earnings have improved 8.7% in the past five years. Horace Mann Educators has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and matching in one, the average being 24.09%. The insurer has an impressive Value Score of A, as well as a favorable VGM Score of A. HMN shares have rallied 28.8% in the past year.



The company’s return on equity in the trailing 12 months was 11.86%, better than the industry average of 9.36%.



The Travelers: Travelers Companies is one of the leading writers of auto and homeowners’ insurance, plus commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance. High levels of retention, improved pricing, increased new business and a positive renewal premium change, banking on the strength of a compelling product portfolio of coverages across nine lines of business, position it well for growth. Travelers’ commercial businesses should continue to perform well on the back of stability in the markets where it operates, as well as the execution of its strategies.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Travelers’ 2025 revenues is pegged at $49.17 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 5.8%.

The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 30.8% and 6.3%, respectively, from the 2025 estimates.



Four of the 14 analysts covering the stock have raised estimates for 2025, and two of the 14 have raised the same for 2026 over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for 2025 and 2026 has moved 1% and 0.7% north, respectively, in the past 30 days. The company’s earnings have improved 17.2% in the past five years. TRV delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 75.37%. The insurer has an impressive Value Score of B, as well as a favorable VGM Score of B. The Travelers shares have rallied 31.3% in the past year.

The company’s return on equity in the trailing 12 months was 16.1%, better than the industry average of 9.36%.

