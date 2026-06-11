4 Insurance Stocks With Decent Dividend Yield to Bank on

The U.S. insurance market experienced slowing premium growth after past highs, continued strong demand for catastrophe coverage, increasing tech adoption (AI), as well as significant M&A activity, along with navigating economic uncertainty and potential climate impacts. Despite lower pricing, underwriting discipline remains strong. The U.S. market continued to witness increasing casualty rates.



The Fed kept the fed funds rate unchanged at the 3.5-3.75% target range for a third consecutive meeting in April. Following a period of rate cuts in late 2025, the Fed has held rates steady as inflation and resilient economic data have complicated policymaking. Policymakers have held rates steady across consecutive meetings in early 2026, shifting the market consensus to expect fewer cuts or even potential rate hikes later in the year.



Thus, investors always look for a haven that ensures a steady return. Insurers like First American Financial Corporation FAF, Radian Group Inc. RDN, American Financial Group, Inc. AFG and Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF have been investors’ favorites, driven by their solid fundamentals that ensure consistent dividend payments. Industry players that boast an impressive dividend history have always attracted yield-seeking investors.

Price Performance

The insurance industry has declined 4.1% in the past year against the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s appreciation of 25.9% and the Finance sector’s growth of 12.2%.



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Dividend Stocks to the Rescue

Investors consider dividend-paying companies useful as the income they provide can help them meet liquidity needs, and dividend-focused investing has historically demonstrated the ability to help lower volatility. Dividends are a major factor in reducing overall portfolio risk. A stable dividend acts as a cushion during market downturns, reducing overall portfolio swings. Companies that have consistently increased their dividends tend to be more financially stable, higher-quality businesses, and are more likely to have the ability to pay dividends consistently.



While dividend stocks are primarily known for providing income, they also offer the potential for capital appreciation. Companies that consistently pay and increase dividends over time are often in strong financial health, which can lead to steady growth in their stock prices. Investors may benefit from share price growth while also receiving periodic dividend income, which together form the total return on investment.



Investment income is an important contributor to insurers’ performance. They invest a portion of their premiums. Thus, insurers are direct beneficiaries of a rising rate environment. With a lower rate of return, investment income will suffer. However, a broader invested base will limit the downside.



Insurers should continue to invest heavily in technology to improve scale and efficiencies, while M&A is likely to be on the rise as more insurers seek growth through expansion.

Key Picks for Dividend Investing

To choose some of the best dividend stocks from the aforementioned industry, we have run the Zacks Stock Screener to identify stocks with a dividend yield in excess of 2% and a sustainable dividend payout ratio of less than 60%, reflecting enough room for future dividend increases. These stocks also have a five-year historical dividend growth rate of more than 2% and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Let us dig deep into four such stocks.

First American Financial, with a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, provides closing and/or escrow services, home warranty products, and issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property. FAF sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



Banking on strong operational performance, the company distributes wealth to its shareholders via dividends and share buybacks. In the first quarter of 2026, First American repurchased shares for a total of $33 million. The insurer raised its dividend by 2% in September 2025. These make the stock an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors. Its current dividend yields 3.33%, better than the industry average of 0.2%. The insurer’s payout ratio is 34, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 2.42%. (Check FAF’s dividend history here).



Rising home prices and steady refinancing activity should benefit First American as it stays focused on strengthening its core title business. It has been actively pursuing acquisitions, strengthening distribution relationships, and widening its international presence. Continued investment in long-term strategic initiatives, including the expansion of title plant assets and the upgrade of technology solutions to increase efficiency, bodes well.



Radian, with a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, is a niche player in the P&C markets, with a focus on specialized commercial products for businesses. RDN carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Riding on continued financial strength and flexibility, Radian declared a 4.1% increase in quarterly dividend in the first quarter of 2025. This marks the sixth consecutive year that the company has raised its quarterly dividend, which has more than doubled over the past five years. Its current dividend yield of 2.9% betters the industry average of 2.5%. The insurer’s payout ratio is 22, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 12.9%. (Check RDN’s dividend history here).



Radian remains focused on improving its mortgage insurance portfolio to drive long-term earnings growth. Its superior mortgage insurance portfolio is expected to create a strong foundation for future earnings. Business restructuring intensifies its focus on core business and services with higher growth potential, ensuring a predictable and recurring fee-based revenue stream. Radian Group maintains a solid balance sheet with sufficient liquidity and strong cash flows that help Radian Group to deploy capital via share repurchases and dividend hikes that enhance shareholders’ value.



American Financial Group, with a market capitalization of $11 billion, is a niche player in the P&C markets, with a focus on specialized commercial products for businesses. AFG carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



AFG has a long history of returning capital through regular and special dividends and share repurchases, and it has increased its dividend in each of the last 20 years. The insurer raised the dividend 10% beginning in October 2025 and paid a special dividend in the first quarter of 2026. Its current dividend yields 2.6%, better than the industry average of 0.2%. The insurer also pays special dividends. The insurer’s payout ratio is 32, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 12.5%. (Check AFG’s dividend history here).



AFG’s robust operating profitability at the P&C segment, a stellar investment performance and effective capital management support effective shareholders’ return. It expects operations to continue to generate significant excess capital, which provides ample opportunity for additional share repurchases or special dividends over the next year.



Cincinnati Financial, with a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, markets property and casualty insurance. It carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Through 2024, the company had increased the annual cash dividend rate for 65 consecutive years, a record that is believed to be matched by only seven other U.S. publicly traded companies. In January 2026, the board increased the regular quarterly dividend by 8%, setting the stage for the 66th consecutive year of increasing cash dividends. Its current dividend yields 2.3%, better than the industry average of 0.2%. The insurer’s payout ratio is 37, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 8.35%. The dividend increases reflected strong operating performance and signaled management's and the board's positive outlook and confidence in outstanding capital, liquidity and financial flexibility (Check CINF’s dividend history here).



Cincinnati Financial continues to grow through a disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re, which is making a nice contribution to its overall earnings, better pricing, strong renewal, solid retention and exposure growth. A higher volume of written policies with a focus on earning new business through an agent-focused business model should drive long-term growth. It is building an agent network to sell its policies. This is because an agent-driven business is proving to be a more effective driver of growth and, therefore, holds promise for the long term.

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Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.