4 Industrial Stocks Set to Outshine Q1 Earnings Estimates

The first-quarter 2026 earnings season has just begun for the Zacks Industrial Products sector. Till April 22, 8.3% of the S&P 500 companies within the Industrial Products sector have reported results. In the quarter, the sector is anticipated to have benefited from the strong recovery in the manufacturing sector, a solid demand environment and growth in e-commerce activities. However, supply-chain bottlenecks and cost inflation are likely to have affected the sector’s performance.



The latest Earnings Trend report indicates a year-over-year improvement in both earnings and revenues for the S&P 500 companies within the Industrial Products sector. Per the report, the sector’s first-quarter earnings are anticipated to witness year-over-year growth of 2.3% compared with a 3.3% increase recorded in the previous quarter.



The sector’s revenues are projected to increase 10.4%, while margins are expected to fall 1%. The September-December 2025 quarter had witnessed 12.6% revenue growth and a 1.2% decline in margin.



Let us discuss the factors that are likely to have played a key role in shaping the performance of industrial stocks in the first quarter.

Key Factors to Consider for Industrial Stocks

The operating environment for industrial companies had been favorable in the January-March quarter, courtesy of higher manufacturing activities with more businesses operating at an increased level, supported by growth in demand for industrial products and services.



Per the latest Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) report released on Apil 1, the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) registered 52.6%, 52.4% and 52.7% in January, February and March, respectively. ISM’s production index in March was 55.1%, reflecting growth for the fifth consecutive month. Also, the new orders index was 53.5%, indicating the third successive month of increase. It’s worth noting here that in the first quarter, the United States’ industrial production recorded an annual increase of 2.4%, with manufacturing output rising 3%.



Growth in demand for products across several end markets, including manufacturing, electrical equipment, electronics and machinery, is anticipated to have been a tailwind for some companies. Companies with exposure to commercial and defense aerospace markets have been benefiting from strong aftermarket and OEM demand, driven by continued strength in air travel and government support. Also, the companies are likely to have benefited from focus on product innovation, multiple promotional efforts, effective pricing and cost-management actions.



Despite the positives, the industrial products sector has been bearing the brunt of inflationary pressures, an increase in labor market slack, ongoing supply-chain disruptions and cautious consumer spending. Tariffs and trade-related levies on imported raw materials, packaging components and intermediate goods have added incremental cost pressures, particularly for companies with global supply chains.

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Given the large number of players operating in the industrial products space, picking the right stock is not an easy task. Our proven model, however, makes it fairly simple. One can shortlist with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), which increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



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Earnings ESP — the percentage difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate — is our proprietary methodology for determining the stocks with the maximum chances of delivering positive earnings surprises in their announcement. Our research shows that for stocks with this combination of ingredients, the chances of a beat are as high as 70%.

4 Industrial Stocks With Earnings Beat Potential

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK has an Earnings ESP of +5.38% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SWK’s revenues is pegged at $3.74 billion, roughly in line with the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for its earnings is pegged at 61 cents per share, indicating an 18.7% year-over-year decline. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 56.4%.



Stanley Black is expected to have benefited from recovery in the Engineered Fastening segment, driven by persistent strength across the aerospace market. Also, recovery in the automotive business due to growth in demand for its systems across auto OEM markets is likely to have been favorable. However, softness in the Tools & Outdoor unit, arising from lower demand in DIY and power tool markets, is expected to have weighed on its performance

Stanley Black & Decker Price and EPS Surprise

Stanley Black & Decker price-eps-surprise | Stanley Black & Decker Quote

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. ITW has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITW’s revenues is pegged at $4 billion, indicating growth of 4.1% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for its earnings is pegged at $2.55 per share, indicating a 7.1% year-over-year increase. Illinois Tool’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.1%.



Strength in the semiconductor and electronics end markets is likely to have aided the Test & Measurement and Electronics segment. Growth in the institutional and food retail markets in North America is anticipated to have boosted the Food Equipment segment’s performance. Also, the Automotive OEM segment is likely to have put up a decent performance, backed by growth in auto build rates and strength in the electric vehicles market in China.

Illinois Tool Works Price and EPS Surprise

Illinois Tool Works price-eps-surprise | Illinois Tool Works Quote

Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH has an Earnings ESP of +0.49% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended March 2026) earnings on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PH’s revenues is pegged at $5.37 billion, indicating 8.3% growth from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for its earnings is pegged at $7.81 per share, indicating an 12.5% year-over-year increase. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.8%.

Parker-Hannifin’s Aerospace Systems segment is likely to have benefited from strong momentum in the commercial and military end markets across both OEM and aftermarket channels. Strength in its defense end market, owing to stable U.S. and international defense spending volumes, is likely to have proved beneficial. The company’s acquisition of Curtis Instruments, along with its Win Strategy initiatives, is also expected to have boosted its performance.

Parker-Hannifin Price and EPS Surprise

Parker-Hannifin price-eps-surprise | Parker-Hannifin Quote

Hubbell Incorporated HUBB has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUBB’s revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, indicating growth of 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for its earnings is pegged at $3.87 per share, indicating a 10.6% year-over-year increase. Hubbell’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice and missed once in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.8%.



Hubbell is likely to have benefited from solid momentum in electrical solutions and utility end markets. Strong demand led by datacenter projects, infrastructure buildouts and load growth is likely to drive its results. The company’s focus on operational execution and acquired assets is likely to been favorable as well. However, higher operating costs and restructuring-related expenses are likely to have dragged its margins.

Hubbell Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Hubbell Inc price-eps-surprise | Hubbell Inc Quote

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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