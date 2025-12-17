4 Incredible Savings You Can Score During Home Depot’s Holiday Sale

Christmas is fast approaching and if you didn’t take advantage of Black Friday deals, don’t worry. You still have time to score money-saving discounts at Home Depot. The home improvement retailer has your holiday needs covered. Adding last-minute decorations, finishing up DIY projects, getting ready for a house full of guests or crossing names off your shopping list? Home Depot has a lot of affordable essentials — here are four deals to consider.

Starlink Mini Kit

Price: $229 (regularly $499)

Internet access on the go or in rural areas used to be a problem, but Starlink solves that by delivering high-speed service. The Starlink Mini Kit from Home Depot is small and portable and it gets you online quickly without a big hassle. It’s ideal for travel, camping or at home as a backup. A service plan is required, but you can cancel at any time.

Pre-Lit Wreath

Price: $39.98 (regularly $49.98)

A wreath is a symbol of the holiday season and hanging one on the front door is a quick and easy way to set a festive mood. Home Depot’s artificial 30-inch Grand Duchess twinkling battery-operated balsam fir LED pre-lit wreath is a simple design, but delivers a holiday charm with minimal effort.

Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree Birch Tree

Price: $85.89 (regularly $129)

Elevate any space with the pre-lit artificial birch Christmas tree with LED lights from Home Depot. A set comes with three different sizes, is easy to set up and built to last for seasons to come.

Shop Vacuum Wet Dry Vac

Price: $59.88 (regularly $119)

Make cleaning up a breeze with the 16-gallon Ridgid NXT Shop Vacuum Wet Dry Vac. From water pickup to heavy dust removal, this versatile tool handles everyday messes and tough jobs with ease.

Home Depot’s holiday sale is the perfect time to upgrade your home, grab practical essentials, or grab a few gifts. Just don’t wait — these savings won’t last.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

