4 Important Things To Remember About Investing, According to Tori Dunlap

We all know it’s important to put our money to work for us, but that’s often easier said than done. Thankfully, Tori Dunlap, founder of the company Her First $100K, designed to teach young women about financial literacy, has some advice so you can put your money where your mouth is or rather, where it will grow consistently.

On her podcast, “Study Hall: The Best Investing Advice,” Dunlap shares the ways we can all be financial feminists and invest in ourselves over time in ways that are profitable and sustainable. According to Dunlap, here are four important things to always remember about investing.

Think Long Term

Dunlap shared that a common misconception about investing is that it is on par with gambling. While she noted that there is a risk of losing money with any type of investment, the goal is to think of the process as a long term process, not a fast money roll of the dice.

There are lots of financial trends that appear lucrative for a hot second or stocks that skyrocket a day or two. However, these are often flashes in the pan which ultimately do not pan out. For Dunlap, the key is to stay locked into an array of various investments which will accumulate growth for a sustained period of time.

Stay in the Market

While stocks can go up and down and the economy can shift suddenly, the best course of action is to stay in the market with consistent investments. Dunlap recommended that you assess the dollar-cost average of your investments and look at how it adds up when you continue to add the same amount on a sustained basis.

The easiest way to look at this tip is by putting “time in the market” instead of trying to “time the market.” Dunlap reminded anyone timid about starting a financial portfolio that there will always be good times and bad times, but the secret is riding the waves of the market no matter what.

Plan for Retirement Now

Depending on where you are in your life and career, retirement might feel like a long way down the road. However, Dunlap stressed the importance of planning your fiscal game plan for retirement now instead of when you actually retire.

That’s because it is likely that when someone retires they do not cash in their investments all at once, requiring a roadmap for how to make strategic withdrawals along the way.

Dunlap suggested that utilizing a CD ladder and opting for Roth IRA contributions, which are penalty free, allows someone to access their funds as well as provide security for the future.

Envision Financial Success

If you can see, you can be it. While that might sound dreamily wistful, it’s true in Dunlap’s opinion. Investing requires you to imagine what your finances and how they support your lifestyle will look many years from now in order to stay goal oriented.

More people are motivated to keep investing if they can mentally picture how it will shape their life in retirement. “You are making sure you’re having a great life right now and a great life in ten, twenty, thirty years,” Dunlap added. “So, I would like you to imagine the best version of your older self.”

