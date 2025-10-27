4 Hybrids That Are About To Have Massive Price Drops

According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), overall new car prices probably aren’t dropping any time soon. While there’s no guarantee for car price drops at any time of the year, don’t be surprised to see lower price tags on these four hybrid models in late 2025. If you’re looking to purchase a more affordable hybrid soon, start by considering the below options.

Hyundai IONIQ 5

The most powerful 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 model is listed on Hyundai’s website with an MSRP starting at $42,600. Did you know? You don’t have to wait too long for a charge: 15 minutes at an 800V DC ultra-fast charger gives you up to 178 miles of range.

Kia Sportage Hybrid

Car and Driver lists the 2025 Kia Sportage Hybrid starting at just about $30,000, this model is one of the least expensive hybrid SUV models available today. This Kia provides great value, especially for its praised spaciousness.

Ford Escape Hybrid

At under $35,000, this Ford hybrid is still among the least expensive hybrids available. It features better handling than many other crossover SUVs, according to MotorTrend.

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

The Toyota Corolla Hybrid line overall is often listed among the least expensive options for hybrids. Starting at just under $25,000, the 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid was named best subcompact hybrid SUV for the money by Cars.com, while last year’s winner was the 2024 Corolla.

