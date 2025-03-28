4 Hot Stocks of the Top-Performing ETF of March

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF COPJ, which offers exposure to copper stocks, has gained 14%, becoming the best-performing ETF of March.



Although most of the stocks in COPJ’s portfolio delivered strong returns, we have highlighted the four best stocks that led the ETF higher. These are Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. NAK, Trilogy Metals Inc. TMQ, Taseko Mines Limited TGB and Solaris Resources Inc. SLSR.



Copper mining stocks and ETFs beat the stock market in March, driven by a surge in copper prices. Several factors have been driving copper prices higher.



Anticipation of U.S. Import Tariffs: Concerns over tariff policy is the most important factor driving the red metal. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on copper imports, leading to a proactive response from buyers. Fearing increased costs, U.S. companies accelerated their copper purchases to stockpile the metal before the enactment of any tariffs. This surge in demand drove U.S. copper prices to record highs.



China's Economic Stimulus Measures: China, the world's largest consumer of copper, has introduced a 1 trillion yuan stimulus package aimed at bolstering infrastructure development. This initiative is expected to significantly increase demand for industrial metals, particularly copper. The anticipation of heightened Chinese demand has further propelled global copper prices (read: Copper Miner ETF Hits New 52-Week High).



Supply Chain Constraints: Copper has been facing supply constraints due to a lack of mineral investment and reduced refinery capabilities. Analysts predict a global copper deficit of more than 200,000 tons in 2025, underscoring the imbalance between supply and growing demand.



Solid Demand: The demand for copper has been on the rise amid a rush to build data centers and the continued electrification of the global economy. The red metal is an integral element in manufacturing electric vehicles, power grids and wind turbines, especially as the global economy electrifies. It is also a key metal for cables used in data centers, whose growth has been fueled by an artificial intelligence boom.



Strategic Investments: In response to the anticipated demand surge, leading mining firms are making substantial investments to expand copper production. For example, BHP has embarked on a $50 billion strategic shift to focus on copper and potash, aiming to align with the new commodities supercycle and secure a future in these critical resources.



Let us take a closer look at the fundamentals of COPJ.

COPJ in Focus

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF is the only pure-play ETF focused on small copper miners, selected for their potential for significant revenue and asset growth by tracking the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners Index. It holds 40 stocks in its basket, with Canadian firms taking the largest share at 49.5%. Australia and the United States round off the next two spots.



Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has AUM of $15.7 million and trades in a lower average daily volume of 9,000 shares. It charges 78 bps in annual fees and expenses (read: 5 Sector ETFs That Have Outperformed the S&P 500 in Q1).

Best-Performing Stocks of COPJ

Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. The stock has skyrocketed about 76% in a month and accounts for a 10.1% share in the ETF. Northern Dynasty has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and a Growth Score of B.



Trilogy Metals is a metal exploration company that primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The stock has jumped 21% in a month and accounts for a 3.4% share in COPJ’s basket. It has an estimated earnings growth rate of 40% for the fiscal year (ending November 2025). Trilogy Metals currently has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here..



Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits. The stock has risen 8.4% and accounts for a 5.1% share in the ETF. Taseko Mines has an estimated earnings growth of 35.7% for this year. It has a Zacks Rank #3 and a VGM Score of A.



Solaris Resources is engaged in the exploration of mineral properties and focused on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc and silver. The stock has gained 6.2% in a month and accounts for a 4.8% share in the ETF. Solaris Resources has an estimated earnings growth rate of 59.2% for this year and a Zacks Rank #3.

