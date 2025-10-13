4 Hot Silver Stocks to Track as Prices Hit All-Time Highs

Silver has been on a tear this year, hitting a new all-time high as investors rush toward safety in a volatile market. The metal has surged more than 70% year to date, with spot silver rising roughly 3% to $51.70 an ounce, according to Reuters. This is supported by both economic uncertainty and booming industrial demand.

For investors looking to gain exposure to silver, companies such as Buenaventura Mining Company BVN, Fresnillo plc FNLPF, Pan American Silver PAAS and First Majestic Silver AG are worth adding to the watchlist.

Factors Driving Silver’s Rally

Renewed U.S.-China trade tensions sparked the latest surge after President Trump announced steep 100% tariffs on Chinese goods in response to Beijing’s tighter rare-earth export rules. This escalation has raised concerns about supply-chain disruptions and slowing global growth, which are already under pressure from the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. As a result, traders are turning to silver as a hedge against geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty.

Expectations that the Federal Reserve will further cut interest rates in October and December have also supported silver prices. Lower borrowing costs tend to weaken the dollar, making non-yielding metals like silver more attractive to investors.

Silver’s strength is not just defensive. The metal is vital to fast-growing industries such as clean energy, solar power, electronics and electric vehicles, thanks to its superior electrical and thermal properties. With industrial demand rising and global supply still tight, silver’s momentum appears poised to continue.

4 Silver Stocks Worth a Look

Buenaventura is one of Peru’s leading precious metals companies, involved in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold, silver and other base metals. The company operates several key mines in Peru, including Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, Tambomayo and La Zanja, all of which are 100% owned by BVN, giving it strong exposure to silver production. Additionally, Buenaventura holds more than 60% of El Brocal and 40% of Coimolache, expanding its silver and base metals footprint.

The company also holds a 19.58% stake in Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, a major Peruvian copper producer run in partnership with Freeport-McMoRan and Sumitomo Corporation. This joint venture provides diversification and potential upside from the copper market.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVN’s 2025 sales and EPS estimates implies year-over-year growth of 25.7% and 12.5%, respectively. For 2026, the sales and EPS estimates point to another 17% and 29% growth, respectively, from the 2025 projected levels. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Fresnillo is one of the leading silver producers in the world. It is also one of the major gold producers in Mexico. The company runs eight active mines across Mexico, including well-known sites like Fresnillo, Saucito, Juanicipio, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián Veins. On top of that, Fresnillo is developing four advanced exploration projects and has additional exploration rights in Mexico, Peru and Chile, giving it a strong pipeline for future growth.

The company is actively working on improving its metallurgical processes and underground mining operations while evaluating existing brownfield projects to strengthen production efficiency and reduce costs over the 2026-2030 period. With high-quality assets, substantial mineral reserves and a disciplined development strategy, FNLPF is well-positioned to sustain growth in the coming years.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fresnillo’s 2025 sales and EPS estimates imply a year-over-year surge of 50.3% and 352.8%, respectively. For 2026, the sales and EPS estimates suggest 12% and 21% growth, respectively, from the 2025 projected levels. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Pan American is a major silver and gold producer with operations spanning Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina, running a total of 12 active mines. The company continues to invest strategically in existing mines while advancing promising development projects. Notable assets include the Jacobina mine in Brazil, the La Colorada Skarn project in Mexico and the Escobal mine in Guatemala.

The company recently strengthened its position in thesilver marketthrough the acquisition of MAG Silver, which significantly increased its high-quality silver reserves. MAG Silver holds a 44% stake in the Juanicipio project, recognized as one of the world’s largest, highest-grade and lowest-cost primary silver mines. This acquisition not only boosts Pan American’s production potential but also reduces operating costs and enhances cash flow, providing a stronger financial platform for growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAAS’ 2025 sales and EPS estimates imply a year-over-year growth of 21.5% and 153%, respectively. For 2026, the sales and EPS estimates indicate another 11.6% and 29% growth, respectively, from the 2025 projected levels. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

First Majestic focuses on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States, operating four main underground mines in Mexico: Cerro Los Gatos, Santa Elena, San Dimas and La Encantada. In addition to these producing mines, the company maintains a portfolio of development and exploration projects, including the Jerritt Canyon Gold project in Nevada, USA.

Earlier this year, First Majestic acquired Gatos Silver, securing a 70% stake in the high-quality Cerro Los Gatos Silver mine, one of the region’s long-life, high-grade assets. This acquisition not only boosts silver production but is also expected to create synergies through cost savings and improved supply-chain efficiency, reinforcing the company’s position as a leading intermediate silver producer.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AG’s 2025 sales and EPS estimates calls for a year-over-year jump of 91.1% and 228.5%, respectively. The estimates for the company’s 2025 and 2026 EPS have moved north by 8 cents and 6 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

