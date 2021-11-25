4 Hot Health Care Stocks To Watch Right Now

Are These The Best Health Care Stocks To Buy Right Now?

Whether it is health care stocks, vaccine stocks, or telehealth stocks, investors appear to be eyeing the health care world. For the most part, this would be the case in the stock market today as Covid-19 appears to be returning. Namely, parts of Europe are seeing a resurgence in daily cases as the highly transmissible Delta variant continues to rage on. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that Europe and Central Asia could suffer another 700,000 Covid-19 deaths by spring. Because of all this, the importance of the health care industry is yet again at the forefront.

On one hand, companies like Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) could be go-to’s for investors now. Accordingly, these are firms that have and continue to play crucial roles in the fight against the pandemic. This is apparent from Pfizer releasing new Covid-19 treatments to CVS administering millions of Covid tests and vaccines. On the other hand, there is also no shortage of emerging names to consider in the biotech field. Take Biofrontera (NASDAQ: BFRI) for example. The company specializes in the commercialization of dermatological products. Thanks to positive coverage from Roth Capital analyst Jonathan Aschoff, BFRI stock has more than doubled in value just this week. With all that said, could one of these health care stocks be worth watching in the stock market now?

Top Health Care Stocks To Watch In December 2021

Longeveron Inc.

To begin with, we will be taking a look at Longeveron. In brief, it is a clinical-stage biotech company that develops cellular therapies. Aging-related and life-threatening conditions are among the company’s key therapeutic areas of focus now. Notably, Longeveron’s flagship product is Lomecel-B, a treatment derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells (MSCs). The likes of which are sourced from the bone marrow of healthy donors. Thanks to the company’s latest update on Lomecel-B, LGVN stock continues to soar in the stock market today.

As it stands, the company’s shares are up by over 1,000% since the initial update on November 18. For the uninitiated, Longeveron’s Lomecel-B treatment received rare pediatric disease (RPD) status from the U.S. FDA. The approval is for the drug being used as a treatment of a heart defect in infants known as Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.

Now, current estimates suggest that about 1,000 babies are born with this disease annually. While the market may be limited, investors appear to view this as a major regulatory win for Longeveron. Time will tell if the company can make the most of this approval in the long term. As such, will you be keeping an eye on LGVN stock?

Teladoc Health Inc.

Teladoc Health is a health care company that provides telemedicine and virtual health care to its customers. It allows its users to have access to health care, anywhere around the world on their terms. Using its proprietary health signals and personalized interactions, the company can give better health outcomes across the full continuum of care.

Furthermore, Teladoc leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of both consumers and health care professionals.

Last month, the company reported its third-quarter financials. To begin with, revenue grew by 81% year-over-year to $522 million. This was driven by a total quarter visits that topped 3.9 million, 37% higher than a year ago. The company also made significant new agreements with CVS Health and Centene (NYSE: CNC) to provide Teladoc Health’s Primary360 to deliver greater care access and health engagement. Given the impressive financials, will you consider adding TDOC stock to your watchlist?

Novavax Inc.

Following that, we have Novavax, a biotechnology company that is developing and commercializing its proprietary recombinant technology platform that harnesses the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles. Also, the company is currently evaluating a Covid-NanoFlu combination vaccine in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which combines the company’s Covid-19 and influenza vaccine candidates.

Yesterday, the company announced that it has submitted to the Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for the interim authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine under the Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR).

“Today’s filing reinforces our ongoing commitment to delivering our COVID-19 vaccine, built on a proven, well-understood vaccine platform, to help end the pandemic,” said Stanley C. Erck, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. “Each additional market submission marks further progress in delivering our vaccine to the world, which we believe may help address major obstacles to global vaccination, including global distribution challenges and vaccine hesitancy.” With that being said, is NVAX stock worth investing in right now?

Merck & Co Inc.

Merck is a health care company that brought forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world’s most challenging diseases in pursuit of its mission to save and improve lives. Impressively, with over 130 years of experience, the company continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals.

On November 22, 2021, the company announced that it has completed the acquisition of Acceleron Pharma. The acquisition will continue to grow Merck’s cardiovascular portfolio and pipeline. Fueled by Acceleron’s groundbreaking research, the company says that it will explore the opportunities and possibilities ahead to reach even more patients by addressing this critical health need.

Acceleron is focused on harnessing the power of the transforming growth factor (TGF)-beta superfamily of proteins that are known to play a central role in the regulation of cell growth, differentiation, and repair. Given this piece of news, should you consider watching MRK stock?

