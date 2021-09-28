4 Hot Communication Stocks For Your October 2021 Watchlist

Top Communication Stocks To Buy This Week

As investors look for the top stocks to buy in the stock market now, communication stocks would often be in consideration. After all, communication stocks are some of the most relatable industries for the average investor. Their product and services are likely something most investors are familiar with. Well, investing in companies that are easily relatable would also give investors a sense of reassurance. Coincidentally, the global pandemic has highlighted the importance of communication services. Many companies were able to continue their business operations due to the excellence of services offered by communication companies.

For instance, companies such as Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) took center stage as it offered services that people and businesses alike deem essential. On the other hand, Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) is trying to take communication services to the next level. Its video chat app BlueJeans recently announced that it will begin testing a feature called Spaces, whereby people can hang out as 3D cartoon avatars. Just by a tap on the space bar, people can begin talking in Space. Meanwhile, others can navigate around to hear, with sound coming through louder from people close by in the virtual setting. Could this be the evolution of the industry that we have all been waiting for? I suppose, only time would tell. With that said, here is a list of the top communication stocks in the stock market today.

Best Communication Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] This Week

Comcast

First, we will be looking at the media and tech company, Comcast. The company has three primary businesses, Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. In essence, it operates various types of communication services that range from film entertainment to wireless, voice, and video services.

Last week, Comcast announced the launch of the XiOne. The XiOne is a new global wireless streaming device that enables the first delivery of video services over IP for Sky customers in Europe. The device supports Wifi 6, 4K UHD, HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. As of now, it is available in Italy and Germany to Sky Q customers and beginning its rollout in the U.S. to Xfinity Flex customers. So, the company can now bring new and innovative streaming products to markets faster and more efficiently.

Well, Comcast is not one that easily rests on its laurels. Today, it announced a two-year, $26 million investment in a major expansion of its advanced network throughout Greater Philadelphia and New Jersey. The network expansion will support advanced services and the ability to bring new customers online quickly. Thus, allowing the company to deliver high-performance Ethernet, Internet, and advanced voice solutions to even more businesses and organizations. With this in mind, would you consider adding CMCSA stock to your portfolio?

T-Mobile US

Another top communication stock you should be paying attention to is T-Mobile. Put simply, it is a company that engages in wireless communications services. This company provides these services to postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale customers. Not to mention, it also has a selection of wireless devices and accessories across its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro, and Sprint.

Despite already being one of the top telecommunication companies in the world, the company continues to expand and improve its services for its customers. We saw the company announced that it would offer in-store same-day device repairs at 500 stores across the country earlier this month. This service is expected to start on November 1, 2021. Furthermore, it also upgraded the Protection <360> by Assurant that will now cover up to five claims per year compared to the industry standard of just three.

Well, as a top communication company in the industry, T-Mobile is one that acknowledges the importance of staying relevant at all times. Customer service is an important factor that customers take into consideration. And on that end, T-Mobile has every intention to be at the top of its game to provide the best for its existing customers and with hopes of attracting new customers. All things considered, would you add TMUS stock to your watchlist?

Facebook

Following that, we will be looking at the social media giant that has connected everyone around the world for the past decade, Facebook. Some of its notable products would include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Facebook Reality Labs. Through its various platforms, the company enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other through the internet.

Now, have you heard of the metaverse? This has been a hot topic that has caught the attention of many tech giants lately. Well, you could say that Facebook is at the forefront of making the metaverse a reality. Just yesterday, Facebook announced that it will invest $50 million to partner with organizations to responsibly build the metaverse. Hence, it will invest the money globally over two years to ensure metaverse technologies are built in a way that’s inclusive and empowering.

It is no secret that the company has one of the world’s largest social networks and it has been investing heavily in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). In the past, it has invested in hardware such as its Oculus VR headsets and is currently working on its AR glasses and wristband technologies. So, moving forward, the company plans to research the design of technologies that are accessible to all users while encouraging competition in the industry. With this in mind, would FB stock be a buy for you?

Roku

Roku is a company that operates a television streaming platform. It pioneered the streaming industry to the TV. Impressively, its streaming devices are used by millions of consumers all over the world. Also, its platform allows content providers and advertisers to reach a massive and highly engaged audience. Its advertising tools are built for streaming and enables Roku advertising to deliver relevant audiences to brands and agencies.

Last Thursday, the company announced the expansion of its Canadian TV advertising offering. It will be introducing the OneView advertising platform that provides advertisers with a self-serve platform. This new platform will leverage TV identity data from the Roku streaming platform to manage advertisements across various streaming devices. Consumers are slowly but surely shifting towards streaming platforms for their sources of entertainment. And Roku is taking full advantage of this behavioural shift.

On top of that, Roku has also recently introduced its streaming player line-up for Germany. Roku streaming players offer German consumers an easy and affordable way to stream entertainment to their TV. At launch, German consumers will be able to enjoy a wide variety of global and local entertainment. With all said and done, would you consider ROKU stock a top communication stock to buy?

