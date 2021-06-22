4 Hospital Stocks to Gain From Rising Admissions, Aging Demography

After suffering weak patient volumes in 2020 due to COVID-led suspension of non urgent care procedures, things are now looking up for the Zacks Medical-Hospital industry. Patient admissions are coming back as the grip of coronavirus is loosening. Besides, stringent cost-control measures and government grants helped hospital companies hang on to the difficult times and minimized damages to a certain extent. Hospital companies are utilizing telehealth services to increase efficiency by reducing waiting time and lowering treatment costs. Leading hospital companies like HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS), Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) and Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) are set to benefit from these developments.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.