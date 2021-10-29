4 Hospital Stocks to Gain From Rebounding Patient Volumes

Markets

The Zacks Medical-Hospital industry has been recovering this year owing to better patient volumes after bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year. The hospitals are witnessing rebounding patient admissions as the restrictions have been relaxed. Besides, stringent cost-control measures and government grants helped hospital companies tide over the difficult times and minimized damages to a certain extent. Use of technology and utilization of virtual health services are helping hospitals optimize utility while lowering treatment costs. Leading hospital industry players like HCA Healthcare Inc. HCA, Universal Health Services Inc. UHSTenet Healthcare Corporation THC and Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC are set to benefit from these developments.


