4 Home Upgrades Luxury Buyers Want Most in 2025, According to RE/MAX

Despite economic uncertainty, higher interest rates and changing homebuyer demands, the luxury real estate market remained strong last year, according to the recently released 2024 in Review Luxury Market Report from RE/MAX and the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing.

In addition to recapping the previous year’s market, the report also shared predictions for the top technological and design trends luxury buyers will want most this year. Here’s a look at the luxury home upgrades that will be most in-demand throughout 2025.

Smart Home Technology

Having a high-tech home is a must for many luxury buyers.

“Depending on ability and ease with technology, many luxury homebuyers want as many bells and whistles as possible, including the latest home technology,” said Steven Gottlieb, an agent with Coldwell Banker Warburg. “This includes voice recognition as well as the latest in home sound systems.”

Buyers particularly want high-tech upgrades in kitchens and bathrooms.

“This would include top-of-the-line kitchen appliances outfitted with smart home technology,” Gottlieb said. “In the bathroom, many luxury buyers are installing highly functional toilets that may include bidet features and heated seats.”

AI Integration

Artificial intelligence is becoming prolific, and luxury buyers want this technology integrated into their homes as well.

“Much of the AI integration buyers in the luxury sector are looking at are around safety and energy efficiency,” said Parisa Afkhami, an agent with Coldwell Banker Warburg. “Safety includes security — monitoring activity such as visitors — and automation of lights. Around efficiency, AI is effective in terms of energy and thermostat control and automation of lighting, as well as fire prevention.”

Sustainability Features

According to the report, “buyers will favor energy-efficient designs, net-zero emissions homes and properties certified for green building practices focused on environmental impacts such as fire and flooding.”

“Luxury buyers are looking at solar panels to increase energy efficiency and lower energy bills; enhanced insulation with natural, nontoxic materials; triple-pane windows to keep heat and cold out and act as a sound barrier; non-toxic paints and flooring; and saltwater pools,” Afkhami said.

Exclusivity and Personalization

A cookie-cutter home won’t do for a luxury buyer. According to the report, “exclusivity in architectural design and personalization will … be key differentiators.”

“High-net-worth individuals often pride themselves on exclusivity, whether it’s art, jewelry, cars, wine or real estate,” Gottlieb said. “Many of the most affluent among us want a ‘unicorn property’ that is like nothing else out there, likely tailored and personalized to the habits and lifestyle of the owner.”

The more rare the property type, the more a luxury buyer will want it.

“This is why oceanfront property, homes with extraordinary views, or those located in coveted neighborhoods or gated communities can generally command the highest prices — there is a limited number of them,” Gottlieb said. “It’s not so easy to build more coastline for a beach house.”

Adding personalized details to already rare homes is considered the creme de la creme for a luxury buyer.

“If there’s an opportunity to build or renovate an exclusive property to make it even more tailored and personalized, that can raise the value in the mind of the owner,” Gottlieb said.

However, sellers shouldn’t go to extremes when making things one-of-a-kind.

“Beware that if a renovation or build is so personalized that everyone else can’t wrap their head around it,” Gottlieb said, “this could gravely erode resale value.”

