4 Home Projects to DIY and Save Money This Year

As far as I'm concerned, one of the best things about buying a house is getting to change things about it whenever you want (if you have the money to do so, that is). I'm the kind of person who puts her own spin on rental homes, but I can't wait to buy a place of my own so I can really settle in and make it my own.

While there are plenty of home projects and repairs you should definitely leave to a professional, there are certainly some you can tackle yourself, often in just a weekend. They're also fairly inexpensive, meaning that if your home is starting to feel a little stale but you don't have the dough for, say, a whole new kitchen, you can freshen things up with one of these projects instead.

1. Brighten your walls

While it's certainly possible to mess up with paint, it's also one of the most inexpensive and accessible home projects. You can roll over to your local hardware store, choose the right paint for your walls, and have it tinted any color you want (!). From there, just pick up some brushes, rollers, rags, tape, and drop cloths, and go to town.

If you're interested in bringing some patterns into your life, consider using peel-and-stick wallpaper in some choice areas of your home. Wirecutter notes that this product is very user-friendly (it's like a giant sticker, and you don't have to worry about liquid adhesive like you would with traditional wallpaper), but it's not intended to be a long-term wall covering. So if you like to change up the scenery at home frequently, this could be a great way to do so.

2. Beautify your kitchen

If you need a few years to save for the kitchen remodel of your dreams, you can take on some small tasks in just a weekend. While you're at the hardware store, consider picking up some paint for your tired kitchen cabinets to give them a fresh new face. You can also swap out the hardware on those cabinets and drawers while you're at it. And if you're looking for an intermediate-level project, consider installing your own tile backsplash. This DIY project is a great way to give your kitchen a completely unique look.

3. Change up your floor

Another challenging but doable project is laying a laminate floor. Laminate is durable and comes in different colors and designs, meaning you're sure to find the right fit for your home's look. This Old House notes that this is an accessible project for many homeowners, depending on their level of comfort with using power tools.

If you've got some plumbing chops and your old kitchen or bathroom faucet is driving you crazy, consider switching it out for a new one. Family Handyman states that this project isn't hard, and it only requires hand tools like wrenches and pliers. Try to avoid going cheap on the purchase of your new faucet, however, especially if it will get a lot of heavy use.

You'll have to save up or rely on a home equity line of credit or loan to pay for big projects, but don't lose hope if your home is starting to feel a bit old and tired. These smaller jobs will give you that happy feeling of accomplishment without draining your bank account.

