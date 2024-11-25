4 Holiday Side Gigs for Millennials To Earn Extra Cash

Every year the holidays come around and catch us off guard. Are we ready for the music? The food? The celebrations? More importantly: do we have enough money to enjoy the holidays? For a particular generation, the dilemma of “do I have enough money” and “how can I get some more money” is always on their mind. Those who belong to that generation, of course, are millennials.

The good news for millennials is that there are plenty of holiday side gigs to work in order to get some extra income flowing into your accounts. This season, try picking up one of these four hustles in addition to your regular one.

Delivery Driver

There’s a lot of ways to make extra money these days if you have a car or know someone who trusts you with theirs. From food delivery services like DoorDash to personal shopping on InstaCart, millennials are finding that they can make good money driving delivery on their own time, especially during the holidays.

It’s low stress, hours set to fit your schedule around holidays plans and you get to play what you want on the stereo — including all your late 90s and early 2000s hits. The best part is that money comes quicker during the holidays because of tips and an increase in demand for deliveries.

Affiliate Marketing

Most millennials, given their age brackets, have skills in at least one area of expertise, according to Dmytro Spilka, CEO and founder of Solvid.

“Whether it’s accounting, marketing, social media or admin experience, there’s always demand for your skill,” Spilka said, noting it is just a matter of finding clients.

“Upwork is a great option,” Spilka explained. “It’s super simple to register and in less than 10 minutes, you can start sending work proposals. The great thing about Upwork is that these are the people and businesses who are already looking for your expertise. You don’t have to persuade them much — they’re hot leads.”

Holiday Retail

Because it is the holiday shopping season, retailers tend to hire more help around November and December with the increased workload. Picking up some extra shifts is a great way to make some additional income, plus, depending on where you work, you might get an employee discount to help with your own gift buying.

Pet Sitting

So many people go out of town to visit family for the holidays or take a vacation for themselves, unable to bring their furry friends along for the ride. That’s where you can come in and save the day as a pet sitter.

Emily Blocher, pet sitter (and a millennial) based out of Los Angeles, noted that millennials can use apps like Rover to set their own schedule and rates. “Depending on the animal, it can also be a great way to get some exercise into your life as well,” she said.

One pro tip for repeat business, according to Blocher, is to become friends with the owners and family. With someone they know and trust, they are bound to hire you again all throughout the year.

