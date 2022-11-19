4 High-Yield Dividends to Buy Today

High-dividend yields can power your portfolio for decades, though there are some dividends the market doesn't appreciate right now. In the video below, Travis Hoium covers why Verizon (NYSE: VZ), EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP), and Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) are top high-yield dividends today.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 18, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 19, 2022.

Travis Hoium has positions in Apple, NextEra Energy Partners, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., Verizon Communications, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends EPR Properties, Simon Property Group, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., and Verizon Communications and recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney, long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney, and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Travis Hoium is an affiliate for The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting his services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

