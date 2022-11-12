4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Stay Away From

High-yield dividend stocks can be an income investor's dream, but the wrong high-yield dividend stocks can turn into a nightmare. In this video, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP®, and Travis Hoium discuss four of the dividend stocks they wouldn't touch right now and the red flags they see with each one.

*Stock prices used in the video are as of Nov. 6, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 11, 2022.

