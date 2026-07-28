4 High Shareholder Yield Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Uncertainty

An updated edition of the June 08, 2026, article.

After a strong rally in global equities through much of 2026, market participants are increasingly debating whether current valuations adequately reflect growing macroeconomic and geopolitical risks. While investors continue to embrace artificial intelligence and strong corporate earnings, some of Wall Street's most influential executives are urging greater caution. Their observations suggest that the current environment may warrant a shift toward companies capable of consistently returning capital to shareholders rather than relying solely on multiple expansions for future returns.

One investment strategy that stands out in such an environment is shareholder yield, which combines dividends, share repurchases and debt reduction to gauge a company's overall commitment to returning capital to shareholders. Companies with high shareholder yields typically generate strong cash flows, maintain disciplined balance sheets and operate resilient business models — qualities that become increasingly valuable during periods of heightened market uncertainty.

Among companies offering attractive shareholder yields are HSBC HSBC, Altria Group MO, Affiliated Manager Group AMG and Innovative Industrial Properties IIPR. These stocks also carry favorable Zacks Ranks and Style Scores, suggesting potential upside in their share prices this year and enhancing their ability to generate long-term shareholder value. Each of these companies’ stock prices has gained more than 25% so far this year, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Index.

Jamie Dimon Warns Markets May Be Underestimating Risks

Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, believes investors may be assigning too little weight to the range of risks confronting the global economy. According to a CNBC article, Jamie Dimon highlighted geopolitical conflicts, growing tensions between major economies, expanding fiscal deficits and rising defense spending as structural challenges that markets appear to be discounting. He also indicated that although today's economy has demonstrated greater resilience than in previous cycles, resilience should not be mistaken for immunity, as unexpected developments could still alter the investment landscape materially.

Dimon also expressed caution toward broad equity markets at current valuation levels, suggesting that individual opportunities may still exist but overall market prices leave limited room for error. He further noted that persistent government borrowing could eventually push long-term interest rates higher, creating additional pressure on asset valuations.

For investors, these observations reinforce the importance of focusing on companies capable of generating tangible shareholder returns instead of depending entirely on future market appreciation.

David Solomon Sees Growing Investor Optimism

While Jamie Dimon emphasizes risk management, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon offers another perspective on today's market environment. According to this CNBC article, David Solomon said abundant liquidity continues to support capital markets, with investors remaining highly receptive to funding large artificial intelligence companies. Solomon characterizes current sentiment as one where optimism outweighs caution, supported by robust equity markets and significant investor appetite for large fundraising initiatives.

However, Solomon also acknowledges that periods of strong optimism can reverse quickly. Although he believes the AI investment cycle may still be in its relatively early stages, he recognizes that elevated enthusiasm can change rapidly if market conditions deteriorate or investor confidence weakens.

Taken together, the perspectives of Dimon and Solomon paint a balanced picture. Liquidity remains abundant and growth opportunities are significant, yet elevated optimism and premium valuations increase the consequences of unexpected macroeconomic shocks.

Why Shareholder Yield Becomes More Valuable

This combination of elevated valuations and increasing uncertainty strengthens the investment case for shareholder yield.

Unlike companies whose returns depend largely on sustained earnings multiple expansion, firms with strong shareholder yields offer investors a more tangible source of returns through dividends, share repurchases and prudent balance-sheet management. These companies generally generate substantial free cash flow, maintain financial flexibility and allocate capital with discipline rather than aggressively pursuing expansion regardless of market conditions.

Dividend income provides a recurring cash return that can cushion portfolios during volatile periods. Share repurchases reduce shares outstanding and support earnings per share, while debt reduction strengthens financial resilience should borrowing costs remain elevated. Collectively, these attributes can help reduce downside risk without sacrificing long-term wealth creation.

A Defensive Approach for an Uncertain Market

The views expressed by Jamie Dimon and David Solomon underscore that today's investment environment presents both significant opportunities and elevated risks. Robust liquidity, artificial intelligence investment and healthy capital markets continue to support equities, but geopolitical uncertainty, fiscal concerns and premium valuations leave little margin for disappointment.

In such an environment, companies with strong shareholder yield offer an attractive balance between income generation and capital appreciation. Their ability to consistently return cash through dividends, repurchase shares and strengthen balance sheets provides investors with a source of return that is less dependent on optimistic market assumptions. As uncertainty continues to shape global markets, these businesses may offer greater portfolio stability while remaining well positioned to create long-term shareholder value.

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4 Stocks Offering Attractive Shareholder Yield

HSBC stands out as a strong candidate for high shareholder yield due to its attractive dividend payments, consistent share buybacks and effective debt management. The company offers a good dividend yield of around 1.91%.

HSBC has increased its dividend payout six times in the past five years, reflecting an annualized dividend growth rate of 28%. However, the payout ratio of 115% is concerning as this suggests the dividend may not sustain over the long term and the company may miss out on better investment opportunities due to a lack of fund.

Although HSBC has not yet announced a share repurchase plan for 2026, it completed a combined share repurchases worth approximately $18 billion during 2024 and 2025. It also reduced its long-term debt from $131.7 billion (in 2024) to $101.7 billion (as of March 2026-end).

HSBC’s shareholder yield remains impressive, making it a compelling choice for investors seeking a combination of income and capital appreciation while benefiting from disciplined capital allocation.

HSBC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Zacks Momentum Score of A, implying strong potential for continued uptrend. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



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Altria Group specializes in cigarettes, smokeless products and wine. The company can offer stability to investors’ portfolios through its strong shareholder yield. It offers a dividend yield of around 5.81%.

MO has increased its dividend payout five times in the past five years, reflecting an annualized dividend growth rate of 4%. The payout ratio of 77% indicates that the company is paying less than its income, which is sustainable over the long term. This also reflects that MO is keeping funds for better investment opportunities.

Altria Group authorized a share repurchase program worth $1 billion in January 2025, which was expanded to $2 billion in October 2025. The company bought shares worth $326 million in 2025 and $280 million in the first three months of 2026. As of Mar. 31, 2026, it has $720 million left under the share purchase program. MO has also strengthened its balance sheet, reducing long-term debt from $27.97 billion in 2020 to $24.06 billion as of March 31, 2026.

Altria Group’s shareholder yield remains impressive, making it a compelling choice for investors seeking a combination of income and capital appreciation while benefiting from disciplined capital allocation.

MO currently carries Zacks Rank of 2 and a Zacks Momentum Score of B, implying potential continuation of the ongoing uptrend.



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Affiliated Manager Group is a global asset manager with investments in high-quality, independent partner-owned firms or affiliates. The company has the potential to offer stability amid rising volatility through its dividend payments, share repurchases and effective debt management. The company offers a dividend of 4 cents per year.

It has also reduced its total debt from $5.08 billion in 2023 to $2.92 billion as of March 2026-end. AMG authorized share repurchase programs in July 2024 and January 2026 to repurchase up to 5.4 million and 4.2 million shares, respectively. During 2023, 2024, and 2025, the company repurchased 3 million, 4.3 million, and 3.3 million shares, respectively. During the three months ended March 31, 2026, the company repurchased 0.6 million shares. As of March 31, 2026, 5.6 million shares were available for repurchase under the share repurchase programs.

AMG’s shareholder yield remains impressive, making it a compelling choice for investors seeking a combination of income and capital appreciation while benefiting from disciplined capital allocation.

Affiliated Manager Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and a Zacks Momentum Score of A, implying strong continued upside potential.



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Innovative Industrial Properties is another strong candidate for high shareholder yield due to its attractive dividend payments and effective debt management. The company offers a solid dividend yield of around 12.36%.

IIPR has increased its dividend payout five times in the past five years, reflecting an annualized dividend growth rate of 3.9%. However, the payout ratio of 106% is concerning as this suggests the dividend may not sustain over the long term and the company may miss out on better investment opportunities due to lack of fund.

It has also reduced its long-term debt from $393 million in 2025 to $366 million as of March 2026-end. The company has repurchased common stock worth $20.1 million in 2025 and $0.3 million during the first three months of 2026. In March 2026, the board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $100 million.

Innovative Industrial Properties’ shareholder yield remains impressive, making it a compelling choice for investors seeking a combination of income and capital appreciation while benefiting from disciplined capital allocation.

With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Zacks Momentum Score of C, IIPR appears to have a moderate chance of extending its current uptrend.



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Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.