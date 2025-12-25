4 High-Quality New Cars You Can Get for Under $50K

After briefly rising above $50,000 for the first time in September, the average transaction price for new vehicles dipped to $49,766 in October, according to Kelley Blue Book.

That doesn’t necessarily mean car prices are falling overall, but rather that consumers are getting a little choosier in terms of which cars they’re actually purchasing. The good news is that even with tariffs and general inflation pushing up the price of many vehicles, there are plenty of high-quality new cars that cost far less than $50,000.

Discover More: 3 Car Models Expected To Plummet in Value in 2026 — and 3 To Buy Instead

Read Next: 6 Safe Accounts Proven To Grow Your Money Up To 13x Faster

Honda Accord

One of the most popular cars in the U.S. is the Honda Accord, and it continues to be a top pick for well under $50,000, according to Tony Burns, owner of Lakeview Automotive, an auto repair shop in South Carolina.

“The Honda Accord has been an excellent choice for many years. The 2025 Model is no different. Prices start in the upper $20K range. You get a lot of value without coming close to the $50K ceiling,” said Burns.

This sedan is a great choice due to factors like having a “smooth ride, good fuel economy, and roomy interior,” along with “excellent long-term reliability,” added Burns.

Plus, the Accord has plenty of technology without being too complicated, all while having great resale value, explained Burns.

Toyota Camry

Another popular sedan that makes a great pick for well under $50K is the Toyota Camry.

“The 2025 Camry is now hybrid-only, which can be a plus,” said Burns. “It looks sharp, drives

well and is incredibly efficient,” with some models getting over 50 miles per gallon.

Prices are similar to the Accord, starting in the high $20K range.

Like the Accord, the Camry also has a smooth ride, comfortable interior, and great resale value, noted Burns.

“The Toyota Camry is for someone who wants worry-free ownership,” said Burns. It has high “efficiency without sacrificing comfort or quality.”

Honda Pilot

SUVs tend to be more expensive than comparable sedans, but you can still find good picks for under $50K. The Honda Pilot is a solid choice that starts in the low $40K range, although some models get pricey, so you’ll want to shop wisely.

That said, “the Honda Pilot is reliable, low-maintenance, and likely to reach high mileage. It’s great for people who want to keep a car for a long time, because even if you finance it, you’ll probably get 10 years of reliable service from it after your loan is paid off,” said Melanie Musson, an auto industry expert with AutoInsurance.org.

“It has room for families or friends. The interior has an almost luxurious feel,” she added.

Plus, it comes with Honda Sensing — Honda’s safety package — which comes standard on all their vehicles, explained Musson.

“It exceeds industry standards and helps make the Pilot one of the safest cars on the road,” she said.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

While some electric vehicles can be pricey, there are many affordable options. For example, the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 currently ranks second among electric SUVs by Kelley Blue Book, only behind the larger and pricier Hyundai Ioniq 9. For the 2026 version, following the expiration of the federal EV tax credit, Hyundai slashed the starting price of the Ioniq 5 by an average of $9,155, depending on the specific model.

The 2026 IONIQ 5 SE starts at just a $35,000 MSRP, and it has an estimated driving range of 245-318 miles, depending on the model. Plus, it has fast-charging capabilities, where it can go from 10% to 80% in as little as 20 minutes.

Need a little extra breathing room in your budget? MoneyLion, a sister company of GOBankingRates, is giving away $2,000 a day through Jan. 24, 2026. Sign up here and see if a cash boost is in your future.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 High-Quality New Cars You Can Get for Under $50K

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.