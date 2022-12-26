4 High-Paying Side Hustles to Look at in 2023

If you're thinking about getting a side hustle in 2023, you're no doubt in good company. Many people have been struggling to keep up with their bills this year due to inflation. And if you're eager to chip away at the credit card balance you've racked up, you may be interested in not only finding a side hustle, but landing a gig with added earnings potential. If that's your goal, here are a few specific jobs worth looking at.

1. Driving for a ride-hailing service

You may not make all that much money driving for a ride-hailing company on a per-ride basis. But the reason this gig has the potential to be so lucrative is that you'll generally have the option to work as many hours as you want. So the more time you put in, the more income you stand to generate.

Plus, if you go out of your way to be friendly to passengers and maintain a clean vehicle, they might reward you in the form of generous tips. Those could add to your wages, making this a gig that puts a lot of extra money in your pocket.

2. Tutoring

You can't get away with being a tutor if you don't really know your stuff. But if you're a pro at challenging subjects like advanced math or chemistry, you might manage to command a really nice hourly wage by offering up your services as a tutor.

The one drawback here is that you'll generally have to travel to clients' homes, which could be time-consuming. And also, you'll need to work around the schedules of the people you're tutoring. But if you're willing to do that, you could earn a bundle of money.

3. Teaching music lessons

It takes more than just knowing how to play an instrument to do well as a music teacher. You also need to have patience and the ability to teach others in an easy-to-follow manner. But if you have those skills, you can do pretty well for yourself by offering up music lessons. This especially holds true if you're willing to travel to people's homes, as opposed to having them come to yours.

4. Designing websites

You need to be a web design pro to create and update websites for clients. But if you possess the right skills, you can earn a nice amount of money by doing this type of work. And best of all, it's the sort of gig you can generally do from home and at your own pace, provided you meet the deadlines your clients set for you.

Granted, you may have to take client meetings once in a while, and that could prove a little challenging if your clients want to meet during the day. But if you have the option to sneak out on your lunch break, it's doable.

Working a side hustle could help your finances improve tremendously in 2023. And if you want to maximize your earnings, it pays to see if any of these four gigs is a good fit for you.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.