4 High-Growth AI Infrastructure Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains

Artificial intelligence (AI) is fueling one of the biggest technology investment cycles in decades. From cloud computing giants to enterprises, organizations are investing heavily in advanced infrastructure to train, deploy and scale AI applications. This surge in spending is driving strong demand for high-performance chips, memory, storage and enterprise servers, creating significant opportunities for companies supplying these critical technologies.

The AI revolution extends far beyond software. Every generative AI model, intelligent assistant and autonomous application depends on sophisticated hardware capable of processing massive volumes of data. As AI workloads become larger and more complex, demand for faster computing, higher-capacity memory and scalable storage solutions is expected to remain strong for years.

This long-term trend has translated into robust financial performance for several AI infrastructure-supporting companies. Rising AI investments have fueled strong revenue growth, margin expansion and earnings improvement for businesses across the semiconductor and enterprise infrastructure markets. Many of these companies also continue to invest aggressively in research, manufacturing capacity and next-generation products to strengthen their competitive positions.

AI infrastructure-supporting companies like Micron Technology, Inc. MU, SanDisk Corporation SNDK, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE will continue to benefit from the ongoing AI infrastructure boom. Despite their impressive growth prospects and strong earnings momentum, all four trade below the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 22.92, offering investors an attractive combination of growth and reasonable valuation.

These stocks have a favorable combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), offering solid investment opportunities. These have also witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for the current fiscal, indicating bullish analysts’ views about their long-term prospects. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MU: AI Memory Demand Powers Growth

Micron has become one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom as advanced memory is essential for training and running large AI models. The company's high-bandwidth memory (HBM) products are witnessing exceptional demand from leading AI accelerator manufacturers, while its DDR5 and data center storage products continue gaining traction among cloud customers. Micron’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues and non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) jumped 346% and 1,215%, respectively, year over year.

Micron has strengthened its position through continuous technology innovation and capacity expansion. Strong pricing in memory markets, improving supply-demand dynamics and rising AI server deployments are supporting revenue and margin growth. Micron is also benefiting from increasing demand for enterprise solid-state drives (SSDs) as AI data centers require faster and more efficient storage solutions.

Despite soaring nearly 728% over the past year, the stock currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 6.16, significantly lower than the sector average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised upward over the past 30 days and indicates a year-over-year surge of approximately 791%. Currently, Micron has a Growth Score of A.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

SNDK: Benefiting From the AI Data Explosion

SanDisk is gaining from the rapid growth in AI-generated data, which is increasing demand for high-performance storage solutions. AI training and inference workloads require enormous storage capacity with fast data access, creating favorable conditions for enterprise flash storage providers. Its third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues surged 251% year over year to $5.95 billion, while non-GAAP EPS came at $23.41, a robust improvement from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 30 cents.

SanDisk offers a diversified portfolio of SSDs and NAND-based storage products designed for cloud, enterprise and data center environments. As organizations deploy larger AI models, storage requirements continue to rise, supporting long-term demand for SanDisk's products.

Industry fundamentals have also improved as healthier NAND supply-demand conditions facilitate stronger pricing and higher profitability. Combined with continued investments in next-generation storage technologies, these trends position SanDisk for sustained financial improvement. As AI infrastructure expands globally, the company stands to benefit from growing enterprise and cloud storage spending.

Over the past year, SNDK stock has soared 3,329% and currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 7.48. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised upward over the past 30 days and indicates a year-over-year surge of 2,111%. Currently, SanDisk has a Growth Score of A.

Sandisk Corporation Price and Consensus

Sandisk Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sandisk Corporation Quote

NVDA: Undisputed Leader in AI Computing

NVIDIA remains the undisputed leader in AI computing infrastructure. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) have become the preferred platform for training and deploying advanced AI models, making the company a critical supplier to hyperscale cloud providers, governments and enterprise customers. The company’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues and non-GAAP EPS soared 85% and 140%, respectively, year over year.

Beyond its industry-leading chips, NVIDIA has built a broad AI ecosystem that includes networking solutions, software frameworks and complete AI systems. This integrated approach strengthens customer loyalty while creating multiple revenue streams across hardware and software. Demand continues to outpace supply as enterprises and cloud providers increase AI investments.

Despite reporting back-to-back quarters of strong financial results and a robust growth outlook, NVIDIA’s share price performance has remained muted over the past year. However, this muted performance has made its valuations attractive. The stock has gained 17% over the past year and currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 19.22.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA fiscal 2027 earnings has been revised upward over the past 30 days and indicates a year-over-year surge of 91%. Currently, NVIDIA has a Growth Score of B.

NVIDIA Corporation Price and Consensus

NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

HPE: Expanding Its Enterprise AI Presence

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is emerging as an important player in enterprise AI infrastructure by offering AI-optimized servers, networking equipment and hybrid cloud solutions. Its AI systems are helping businesses build and deploy AI applications while managing increasingly complex workloads. The company’s second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues and non-GAAP EPS jumped 40% and 108%, respectively, year over year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has strengthened its AI portfolio through strategic partnerships and integrated solutions that combine high-performance computing, networking and storage. Growing demand for AI servers, particularly those equipped with advanced accelerators, continues to support order growth and revenue expansion.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is also benefiting from its GreenLake platform, which enables customers to consume IT infrastructure through a flexible, subscription-based model. This approach is becoming increasingly attractive as enterprises modernize their AI capabilities without making large upfront investments. With a growing AI systems pipeline, expanding enterprise adoption and improving recurring revenue streams, HPE offers investors an attractive way to participate in the long-term AI infrastructure investment cycle.

Over the past year, HPE stock has surged 128% and currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 12.35. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised upward over the past 60 days and indicates a year-over-year surge of 76%. Currently, Hewlett Packard has a Growth Score of B.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Price and Consensus

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company price-consensus-chart | Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Quote

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Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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