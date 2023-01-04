4 High-Flying Stocks With Increasing Cash Flows to Bet On

Cash is the lifeblood of any business. It offers the flexibility to make decisions, the means to make potential investments and the fuel to run its growth engine. In fact, it holds the key to a company’s existence, development and success.



In this regard, stocks like Veritiv Corporation VRTV, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. AMRK, Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. BWMN and Harte Hanks, Inc. HHS are worth buying.



Even a company generating profits might face bankruptcy while meeting obligations if it is low on cash flow. However, a company with a sturdy cash balance can effectively tide over any market mayhem. It also indicates that profits are being channelized in the right direction.



Moreover, the uncertainties in the global economy, market disruptions and dislocations, as well as liquidity concerns resulting from geopolitical tensions or the health crisis have all the more established the relevance of analyzing a company’s cash-generating efficiency.



To figure out this efficiency, one needs to consider a company’s net cash flow. While in any business cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money a company is actually generating.



If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow, it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.



However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company’s future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management’s efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.



Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows.

Screening Parameters:

To find stocks that have seen increasing cash flow over time, we ran the screen for those whose cash flow in the latest reported quarter was at least equal to or greater than the 5-year average cash flow per common share. This implies a positive trend and increasing cash over a period of time.



In addition to this we chose:



Zacks Rank 1: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Average Broker Rating 1: This indicates that brokers are also highly hopeful about the company’s future performance.



Current Price greater than or equal to $5: This sieves out low-priced stocks.



VGM Score of B or better: This score is also of great assistance in selecting stocks. Importantly, this scoring system helps in picking winning stocks in their industry categories.



Here are our four picks out of the 16 stocks that qualified the screening:



Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved up 1.7% and 4%, respectively, in the past month. Currently, VRTV carries a VGM Score of A.



A-Mark Precious Metals, an El Segundo, CA-based company, operates in the integrated precious metals space and offers a range of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and copper bullion, numismatic coins, and related products to wholesale and retail customers through a portfolio of channels.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRK’s fiscal 2023 earnings has moved 65.5% north over the past two months. It also indicates 7.1% year-over-year earnings per share growth. AMRK has a VGM Score of A.



Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. BWMN is headquartered in Reston, VA.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 earnings has improved 42.9% and 24.2%, respectively, over the past two months. BWMN has a VGM Score of A.



Harte Hanks is a data-driven, omnichannel marketing company. The company offers customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Harte Hanks’ 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 4.7% over the past two months. HHS has a VGM Score of A.



