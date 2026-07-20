4 High Cash-Producing AI Chip Stocks to Buy Amid Market Uncertainties

The stock market has remained highly volatile throughout 2026 as investors continue to deal with a challenging macroeconomic backdrop. Geopolitical tensions, ongoing wars, tariff-related uncertainties, elevated fuel prices, persistent inflation and still-high interest rates have created a difficult environment for equities.

Semiconductor stocks, despite being at the center of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, have also witnessed sharp swings as investors worry about whether massive AI infrastructure spending by hyperscalers will generate returns quickly enough to justify current investment levels.

During such uncertain periods, companies with strong cash-generating abilities tend to stand out. Robust free cash flow provides businesses with the financial flexibility to continue investing in research and development, expand manufacturing capacity, repurchase shares, raise dividends and pursue strategic acquisitions without relying heavily on external financing. It also creates a cushion against economic slowdowns and tighter credit conditions.

The AI boom has dramatically strengthened the financial position of several leading chipmakers. Surging demand for AI accelerators, high-bandwidth memory (HBM), networking chips and data center infrastructure has fueled record revenues and profitability. As a result, these companies are producing billions of dollars in cash every quarter, reinforcing their competitive advantages while rewarding shareholders.

Against this backdrop, investors looking to navigate ongoing market uncertainties should focus on financially strong AI chip leaders. Micron Technology, Inc. MU, Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Broadcom Inc. AVGO combine powerful AI-driven growth opportunities with impressive cash generation, making them well-positioned to outperform when market sentiment improves. These stocks have a favorable combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy), offering solid investment opportunities.

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Micron Technology has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI infrastructure buildout. The rapid adoption of generative AI has significantly increased demand for HBM and high-capacity DRAM, where Micron Technology has strengthened its technology leadership. Its HBM products have been sold out through calendar year 2026, reflecting exceptionally strong customer demand from leading AI accelerator manufacturers.

The company has also benefited from improving pricing across the broader memory market following the industry's recovery from the previous downturn. Higher average selling prices, disciplined industry supply and increasing AI server deployments have driven strong revenue growth and expanding margins. In the last reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Micron Technology’s revenues and non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) surged 346% and 1,215%, respectively, year over year.

This massive growth has translated into substantial free cash flow generation, enabling Micron Technology to increase manufacturing investments while returning substantial cash to shareholders. The company generated adjusted free cash flow of $18.3 billion in the third quarter and $29.9 billion in the trailing 12 months.

Currently, Micron Technology sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Growth Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Texas Instruments’ analog and embedded semiconductor portfolio makes it a critical supplier across industrial, automotive and communications markets. AI-enabled factories, robotics, electric vehicles and intelligent power systems all require the company's analog chips and embedded processors.

Texas Instruments has consistently generated strong operating cash flows through business cycles due to its diversified customer base, long product lifecycles and efficient manufacturing strategy. The company's ownership of internal manufacturing facilities provides better cost control while supporting long-term profitability.

In the first quarter of 2026, Texas Instruments’ revenues and non-GAAP EPS jumped 19% and 31%, respectively, year over year. The company generated $1.4 billion of free cash flow in the first quarter and $4.4 billion in the trailing 12 months.

Texas Instruments sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present and has a Growth Score of B.

Texas Instruments Incorporated Price and Consensus

Texas Instruments Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Texas Instruments Incorporated Quote

NVIDIA remains the undisputed leader in AI computing. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) have become the standard platform for training and deploying large language models, making the company the biggest beneficiary of surging AI infrastructure spending by hyperscalers, cloud providers and enterprises.

The company's Blackwell platform has attracted extraordinary customer demand as organizations race to build next-generation AI data centers. Beyond GPUs, NVIDIA continues expanding its ecosystem through networking, AI software, enterprise platforms and accelerated computing solutions, creating multiple long-term growth engines. The company’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues surged 85% year over year, while non-GAAP EPS jumped 140%.

Explosive revenue growth has resulted in enormous free cash flow generation, allowing NVIDIA to invest heavily in research, expand product development and return significant capital to shareholders. The company generated free cash flow of $48.6 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and approximately $119 billion in the trailing 12 months.

NVIDIA carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present and has a Growth Score of A.

NVIDIA Corporation Price and Consensus

NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

Broadcom has successfully transformed itself into one of the most diversified AI infrastructure companies. While its custom AI accelerators have become a major growth driver, the company also benefits from strong demand for AI networking chips that help connect thousands of GPUs inside massive data centers.

Its custom silicon business continues gaining momentum as several hyperscale cloud companies develop proprietary AI chips to complement commercially available accelerators. This creates a long runway for sustained semiconductor revenue growth for the company. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, revenues and non-GAAP EPS surged 48% and 54%, respectively, year over year.

Broadcom's software business, strengthened by the VMware acquisition, further diversifies cash flows while generating recurring revenues. The combination of semiconductor leadership and enterprise software has significantly boosted free cash flow generation. The company generated free cash flow of $10.3 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and approximately $32.8 billion in the trailing 12 months.

Broadcom carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present and has a Growth Score of B.

Broadcom Inc. Price and Consensus

Broadcom Inc. price-consensus-chart | Broadcom Inc. Quote

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

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Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.