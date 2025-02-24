4 Healthcare Stocks to Buy as the Sector Stages a Comeback

Healthcare has lagged the S&P 500 over the past two years, with investors showing real interest in mega-cap tech and growth stocks based on the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. While a late-year rally in 2023 saw the sector staging a recovery, it did not stop healthcare from becoming one of the S&P 500’s worst-performing sectors in 2023 and 2024. The sector grew just 2.5% in 2024 compared with the benchmark index’s 23.3% jump.

While the healthcare sector's weighting in the S&P 500 has declined to a 25-year low of about 10%, total U.S. healthcare spending has more than tripled in roughly the same period, from $1.4 trillion in 2000 to $4.9 trillion in 2023. The segment witnessed major technological upheavals that should have a long-standing impact. Growth in key areas like telehealth, surgery, data analytics and biotechnology have aided in a big way. So far in 2025, the Health Care Select Sector SPDR has grown 6.4%. As a result, stocks like GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS, Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL and The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG look poised to grow in the coming months.

The recent underperformance in the sector that characterized the last quarter after President Donald Trump nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services led to a slump of more than 10%. However, while RFK Jr. has long been a vaccine skeptic and some of his past comments have criticized groundbreaking drug developments, during the confirmation hearing, he distanced himself from the anti-vaccine movement and voiced support for HIV treatment and prevention drugs. This indicates that there may be a far more balanced approach taken by the Health Department than is currently being feared by investors.

An aging population dominated by Gen X and baby boomers and epidemics like obesity and diabetes have also helped the sector grow. Moreover, these stocks are considered defensive, meaning they tend to remain stable regardless of the prevalent market conditions. Regular demand for healthcare services is not dependent on the peaks and troughs of a market that has risen and fallen over the past two years over the Fed’s monetary policy.

The healthcare sector is poised for significant long-term changes, including the integration of AI in medical research. The sector also seems lucrative for investors looking for steady cash flow because pharmaceutical companies are known to offer regular dividends. While it is not having a great time currently, with the measures in place and the new tech delivering them, the time may be ripe to bet on the sector.

Our Choices

The stocks below flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy). The search was also narrowed down with a VGM Score of A or B. Here, V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum. The score is a weighted combination of these three metrics. Such a score allows you to eliminate the negative aspects of stocks and select winners. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. is a genomics company that provides personalized and actionable health insights. WGS’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 288%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 86.5% over the past 60 days. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a VGM Score of B.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company from the United States. THC’s expected earnings growth rate for the next year is 13.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 11.1% over the past 60 days. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a VGM Score of A.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company engaging in therapies for patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. RIGL’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 115.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 29.4% over the past 60 days. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a VGM Score of A.

The Ensign Group, Inc. is a company that provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. ENSG’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 2.1% over the past 60 days. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a VGM Score of A.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.