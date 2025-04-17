4 Healthcare Stocks to Buy as the Sector Faces Government Heat

The U.S. healthcare sector is currently navigating a complex landscape characterized by technological innovation, policy shifts, financial pressures and evolving consumer expectations. While artificial intelligence (AI) is being increasingly integrated into healthcare, especially in areas like medical imaging and diagnostics, the biotech sector is experiencing significant challenges due to policy uncertainties and budget cuts under the Trump administration.

Healthcare has lagged the S&P 500 over the past two years, with investors showing real interest in mega-cap tech and growth stocks based on the AI boom. While a late-year rally in 2023 saw the sector staging a recovery, it did not stop healthcare from becoming one of the S&P 500’s worst-performing sectors in 2023 and 2024. The sector grew just 2.5% in 2024 compared with the benchmark index’s 23.3% jump. This year, till the end of March, the Health Care Select Sector SPDR rallied 6.5%. As a result, stocks like Bioventus Inc. BVS, Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. FOLD, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL and The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG look poised to grow in the coming months.

The present administration’s cuts across federal health agencies, however, have had an adverse impact on the biotech industry, already struggling through a prolonged downturn. This has given rise to concerns that they will have a harder time getting products approved. However, while the healthcare sector's weighting in the S&P 500 has declined to a 25-year low of about 10%, total U.S. healthcare spending has more than tripled in roughly the same period, from $1.4 trillion in 2000 to $4.9 trillion in 2023. The segment witnessed major technological upheavals that should have a long-standing impact. Growth in key areas like telehealth, surgery, data analytics and biotechnology has aided in a big way.

An aging population dominated by Gen X and baby boomers and epidemics like obesity and diabetes have also helped the sector grow. Moreover, these stocks are considered defensive, meaning they tend to remain stable regardless of the prevalent market conditions. Regular demand for healthcare services is not dependent on the peaks and troughs of a market that has risen and fallen over the past two years due to the Fed’s monetary policy.

The healthcare sector is poised for significant long-term changes, including the integration of AI in medical research. The sector also seems lucrative for investors looking for steady cash flow because pharmaceutical companies are known to offer regular dividends. While it is not currently having a great time, with the measures in place and the new tech delivering them, the time may be ripe to bet on the sector.

Our Choices

The stocks below flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy). The search was also narrowed down with a VGM Score of A or B. Here, V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum. The score is a weighted combination of these three metrics.

Bioventus is a medical device company. BVS’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 34.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 43.5% over the past 60 days. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a VGM Score of A.

Amicus Therapeutics is a biotechnology company. FOLD’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 116.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 20.9% over the past 60 days. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a VGM Score of B.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company that provides therapies for patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. RIGL’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 20.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 13.3% over the past 60 days. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a VGM Score of A.

Ensign Group is a company that provides skilled nursing, senior living and rehabilitative services. ENSG’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 13.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 1.5% over the past 60 days. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a VGM Score of B.

