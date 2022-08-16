4 Growth Stocks That Have My Attention

Today's video focuses on bearish and bullish points for Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). The advertising market is taking quite a hit with macroeconomic headwinds and increased competition from TikTok, but it seems Meta Platforms and Alphabet are regaining ground. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were market prices of Aug. 16, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 16, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Qualcomm

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Qualcomm wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 11, 2022

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro has positions in Alphabet (C shares), Meta Platforms, Inc., Qualcomm, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Meta Platforms, Inc., Qualcomm, and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.