4 Growth Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Key Points

Growth stocks tend to represent companies that have a strong market position, disrupt industries, or tap into emerging markets, offering the potential for significant returns.

Businesses that provide essential services or products, such as digital infrastructure or financial services, have promising prospects.

Look for companies that have an untapped opportunity or that effectively leverage their existing competitive strengths to maintain strong growth.

Investing in the stock market is a great way to turn your savings into assets that grow through the power of compounding. Among the various strategies available, owning growth stocks provides exposure to fast-growing companies and offers the potential for outsize returns.

Growth stocks are shares of companies that are expected to expand revenue and earnings faster than average. Often this is done by disrupting industries, scaling technology, or tapping into previously underserved markets. Over long horizons, that growth can translate into substantial returns for investors.

For patient investors willing to weather short-term volatility, growth stocks offer exposure to the most dynamic parts of the economy. If you have $1,000 saved up and are looking to invest in stocks with solid long-term growth prospects, here are four stocks to consider scooping up today.

Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, is a global technology giant with revenue streams spanning search, digital advertising, YouTube, Android, Google Cloud, and other emerging bets such as Waymo (self-driving) and DeepMind (artificial intelligence research).

Advertising remains its core business, where Google Search and YouTube dominateglobal marketshare, monetizing billions of daily interactions through targeted ads. Google Cloud is the company's fastest-growing segment, offering infrastructure and AI-driven services to enterprises. Its AI integration, from Gemini models to Search Generative Experience and AI-powered advertising, positions it at the forefront of the next digital wave.

The long-term growth opportunity rests in expanding Google Cloud margins, monetizing AI, and scaling moonshots like Waymo and Verily (a life science research company) as new revenue drivers. Alphabet's combination of steady cash flow and exposure to structural trends makes it a compelling growth stock for long-term investors.

Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) provides critical digital infrastructure, including power, cooling, and monitoring systems that keep data centers, telecom networks, and industrial applications running full-time. It earns revenue through equipment sales, service contracts, and long-term maintenance deals.

As hyperscalers and AI data centers expand globally, Vertiv's solutions have become indispensable for reliable power management and thermal efficiency. Vertiv's long-standing relationships with major data center operators and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) make it a pick-and-shovel provider to the AI and cloud revolutions.

The company's growth opportunity is enormous: The AI-driven buildout of compute infrastructure demands massive new power and cooling capacity. Vertiv's orders and backlog have surged as customers race to deploy GPU clusters requiring higher energy densities. For long-term investors, Vertiv represents a growth stock play on the buildout of digital infrastructure.

Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) is a Latin American digital banking platform serving over 100 million customers across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. The company has done an excellent job bringing banking to millions across Latin America. Nu generates revenue through various financial products, including credit cards, personal loans, interest spreads, and interchange fees.

Nu's strengths include its low-cost operating model and impressive market penetration in Brazil, where 60% of its adult population has an account with the bank. Further growth will come from other regions of Latin America, including Mexico and Colombia, where Nu is making inroads and adding customers at a rapid rate.

The company is leveraging its massive user base to cross-sell to its customers. It offers various products in addition to its financial offerings, including marketplace offerings (Nu Marketplace), travel solutions (Nu Travel), and telecommunications services (NuCel). For long-term investors, Nu offers solid growth potential and should benefit from structural tailwinds from ongoing digital adoption globally.

Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR) is one of the world's leading electronic trading platforms for retail, professional, and institutional investors, with a particular focus on tech-savvy customers. The company earns revenue through commissions, interest income on margin loans and idle cash, and fees from data, technology, and clearing services.

Interactive Brokers' greatest strength is its efficiency and automation. The company takes a serious approach to automating as much as possible, and a majority of its senior managers have a background in software engineering. As a result, the company boasts an industry-leading operating margin and a technological advantage.

Its growth opportunity lies in global expansion, especially among international traders, and continued adoption of low-cost, direct-access brokerage. Rising interest rates have also boosted its net interest income significantly, while the rise of global retail investing adds tailwinds.

For long-term investors, Interactive Brokers offers a mix of steady earnings, excellent margins, and exposure to global trading growth.

Courtney Carlsen has positions in Alphabet, Interactive Brokers Group, and Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool recommends Nu Holdings and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $43.75 calls on Interactive Brokers Group and short January 2027 $46.25 calls on Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

