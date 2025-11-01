4 Groceries Retirees Need To Buy at Walmart Ahead of Thanksgiving

It’s not too soon to start thinking about your Thanksgiving plans. In fact, if you’re going to be shopping at Walmart for your usual groceries, why not add a few other items to make sure you have them in the kitchen for the holiday.

“Walmart makes it easy to grab the holiday basics without overspending,” said Taylor Kovar, certified financial planner (CFP) and CEO of 11 Financial. “Milk, eggs and cream are usually priced well and their store-brand baking supplies are solid. Produce like sweet potatoes and onions are always in demand and rolls or stuffing mix are easy to grab there.”

According to Kovar, little early planning goes a long way and shopping at Walmart ahead of the rush keeps things simple and friendly on your budget. With that in mind, here are four groceries retirees need to buy at Walmart ahead of Thanksgiving.

©Walmart

Thanksgiving Cutlery Holders

Price: $9.99

If you’re already doing your regular grocery shopping at Walmart, why not pick up something for Thanksgiving early and cross it off the list. For example, you may find a deal in October on some cutlery holders that can add some more fun to your Thanksgiving dinner.

©Walmart

Disposable Roasting Pans

Price: $4.97

While you may not be ready to purchase the turkey yet, it’s not too soon to gather the other essentials needed for that delicious roast. Heavy-duty aluminum pans from Walmart can help save you time when it comes to cleaning up after that big meal. Grab them now before everyone else is searching for the same thing as the holiday draws near.

©Walmart

Green Beans

Price: 50 cents

When you’re shopping for canned goods, it can be tough to beat the prices with Great Value options at Walmart. So, when you’re grabbing vegetables as part of your regular Walmart trip, just add a few more cans of green beans to have on hand when you’re making that holiday meal. You may also save money since Walmart has rollbacks in October.

“Non-perishable items and canned goods make a lot of sense to buy before the colder months,” said Brandon Gregg, CFP and advisor with BBK Wealth Management. “The fact that stores get much busier before the holidays is a great reason to make these purchases early.”

©Walmart

French Fried Onions

Price: $2.94

One of the fun things many family cooks enjoy for the holidays is coming up with new ways to use familiar kitchen items. For example, while Walmart advertises its French Fried Onions as a salad topping, you may find creative ways to add flavor to vegetables, meats and other holiday staples. These onions can also be a simple way to spice up a quick meal when visitors stop by ahead of the official holiday dinner.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

