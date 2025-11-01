4 Groceries Retirees Need To Buy at Costco Ahead of Thanksgiving

Amidst a continually rising cost of living, it’s understandable that many people are looking for ways to save money, especially retirees who need to carefully manage their nest eggs. However, being mindful of your spending habits doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy holidays like Thanksgiving.

To save money while having a great Thanksgiving, consider shopping at warehouse stores like Costco, which can provide significant savings on a per-unit basis. So, if you’re planning to host a big meal, or if you just want to cook Thanksgiving-style foods throughout this fall season, you could stock up at Costco.

However, you don’t want to wait until the last minute when hot items could sell out. Instead, there’s plenty you can buy for Thanksgiving well in advance, which can also help you stretch out your holiday budget over several weeks rather than making one big shop later on.

With that in mind, retirees should think about buying these items at Costco ahead of Thanksgiving.

©Costco

Kirkland Signature Oven Browned Turkey Breast

Price: $5.44 per pound

Let’s face it: cooking a whole turkey on Thanksgiving is a ton of work. If you want to keep things easy this year, consider buying this precooked turkey breast that you can warm up in the oven and slice like you’re carving up a regular turkey. It can keep unopened for weeks in the fridge or you could freeze it. And while you can often find lower prices per pound if buying a whole turkey, you might not need that much, and the total price might be higher than buying this Costco option. Package sizes vary a bit, but you can expect to spend roughly $22 — for instance, a 4-pound package at $5.44 per pound costs $21.76.

©Costco

Del Monte Canned Cut Green Beans

Price: $12.47

Another Thanksgiving classic is green bean casserole. While there are many ways to make it, classic recipes often use canned green beans, and you can stock up with this 12-count package of 14.5-ounce cans. Even if you don’t need that many cans for your Thanksgiving meal, green beans are great to have on hand as a hearty side dish that you can fix to your liking.

©Costco

Green Valley Organic Pumpkin

Price: $9.98

Pumpkin is also a key ingredient for Thanksgiving, whether you’re making homemade pumpkin pie or you want to get creative on the savory side, like by making pumpkin cornbread. This package of six 15-ounce cans from Costco should get you through your Thanksgiving prep, and if you have any leftovers, there’s so many uses for canned pumpkin, like adding it to smoothies or as a topper for your dog’s meals.

©Costco

Kirkland Signature Aluminum Foil

Price: $38.58

Odds are, you’re going to have leftovers after Thanksgiving. To avoid wasting the time and money spent on your meal, you’re going to want to stock up on storage options. Aluminum foil, like this large Kirkland Signature roll from Costco that’s 12 inches by 1,000 feet, is great to have on hand. Don’t be scared off by the price, as this is much bigger than your typical roll, so it should last you a long time.

The last thing you want is to be out of foil if you run out of Tupperware and want to just cover a serving dish that you can then throw in the fridge. Or maybe it’s impractical to transfer something like a pie into another container, so foil can come in handy. Plus, foil is a great option for keeping platters hot as you try to conduct the orchestra of getting dishes in and out of the oven to then all be ready to serve at the same time.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

