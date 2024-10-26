4 Groceries Frugal Retirees Should Buy During the Holidays

With ample opportunity for festive gatherings over the holidays, retirees may too easily derail their grocery and dining budget this final quarter of the year.

Retirees may be in a unique position — whether with greater hosting responsibilities, preparing solitary meals, focusing on extra dietary restrictions, or something else.

Here are four grocery categories to focus on for those who are frugal retirees looking for direction on their holiday meals.

Canned Goods

You might be surprised by the gourmet possibilities with canned goods, including canned fruit, vegetables and fish.

If you’re both frugal and health-conscious, focus on canned fruits packed in water or 100% fruit juice to avoid heavy syrup. For canned vegetables, consider low-sodium options.

Unsalted black beans are $1.40 per can at Whole Foods. Dole pineapple slices in 100% pineapple juice are about $2 at Walmart. A $12 pack of Del Monte sliced pineapple in 100% pineapple juice will run you about $16 on Amazon. Keep some in stock to pair with the juices of your favorite ham — it’s sure to be a crowd pleaser.

The growing canned fish market also provides an array of options and hefty protein, whether it’s sardines, tuna, mackerel, or anchovies. These versatile fish can be an integral part of pasta sauces, bread toppings, wine pairings, and more.

Non-Perishables

Non-perishables include cupboard items such as broths and stock, peanut butter, jelly and preserves (on seasonal rotation too), and dried fruits and nuts (consider buying in bulk).

Whole grain pasta, brown rice, and quinoa are also wholesome non-perishables that can keep you feeling fuller.

Don’t overlook these handy items as they can complete a meal or even be the meal itself.

Think: a dried fruit and nut platter, or a hefty salad. Bonus points: Dried fruits and nuts make for beautiful decor for a gathering, or simply a fun treat for yourself.

Seasonal Produce

Are you aware of what’s in season on your weekly grocery trips? Seasonal produce is often cheaper, easier and tastier. An abundance typically leads to lower prices.

You’ll get the most out of your money, because these items are at their peak. Consider freezing and otherwise preserving fresh produce you may want to access throughout the year.

A colder season doesn’t mean fewer options. In the fall and winter, focus on produce such as apples, pears, bananas, celery, beets, brussel sprouts, oranges, bell peppers, cranberries, and squashes.

Traditional images of the holidays are a good clue: Pumpkin and cranberries over Thanksgiving, for example. Pomegranates deep into winter.

Staple Items

These are the items that are often foundational to meals, and that you’ll use all year round: Oils, vinegars, salts, peppers, seasonings.

Consider grabbing pumpkin spice and peppermint year around the holidays as they’re easier to get during this time.

A 1.94-ounce jar of Simply Organic pumpkin spice seasoning goes for about $6 on Amazon — roughly the same price as a grande pumpkin spice latte at Starbucks.

Those interested in taking it even a step further can make their own pumpkin spice with staples including ground cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves.

Editor’s note: Prices are accurate as of Oct. 23, 2024. Prices and availability may vary by location.

