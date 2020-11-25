4 Great Ways For Expats To Manage And Transfer Money

This story is part of a series about Americans living abroad. If there’s a particular topic or question you’d like us to write about, email us at or sending money, easier for U.S. consumers living abroad.

Best for Money Transfers: TransferWise

Most expats I know in France use TransferWise to send money from their bank account in the U.S. to their French account. It’s usually the cheapest, quickest option and you can send money to about 60 countries worldwide.

Each country in the world has a unique way of identifying their bank accounts. The United States, for example, uses a routing and account number. Bank accounts across Europe have an IBAN made up of up to 34 letters and numbers to make sure international transfers are processed correctly. IBAN codes in France, for example, start with FR; German ones start with DE; Italian ones with IT, and so on.

TransferWise focuses on “borderless banking,” which means individuals can manage money in multiple currencies easily and obtain bank accounts with these country-specific codes.

The multi-currency account enables customers to get local bank details for eight different countries/regions: Australia, Great Britain, Europe, Hungary, New Zealand, Romania, Singapore and the United States. Each bank detail includes the numbers and codes unique to the country, like a European IBAN or an Australian BSB code.

Customers who open a TransferWise multi-currency account can pay a fee (cost depends on where you’re opening the account) to have a Mastercard debit card attached to it. If you have multiple currencies in your account and you withdraw money from it, it automatically will pay in the local currency of the transaction.

There’s no monthly account fee to have a TransferWise account, but there are limits on how much cash can be withdrawn from an ATM for free each month. Up to $250 in ATM withdrawals per month are free; anything over that amount incurs a 2% fee.

TransferWise is also a cost-effective way to transfer money from one country to another. It’s not always the cheapest option—you can compare the exchange and transfer rates from other services directly in the app. If you want to compare costs on your own, you can use a money transfer service comparison tool like Monito (#4 on this list).

For me, TransferWise is usually an obvious choice. Wiring money from my U.S. bank, USAA, directly to my French bank, HSBC, would cost me $75 per wire. I have the option of doing ACH transfers on TransferWise instead and, at the time of writing, it would only cost me $10.48 in fees (wire transfer fee + TransferWise fee) to send $1,000 to my French bank account.

There’s also the convenience of speed. TransferWise says it sends 30% of its payments in under 20 seconds, compared to 3 to 5 days with a traditional bank.

Great for Online Banking: N26

N26 is an online bank that’s been rapidly expanding since its inception in 2013 and in June earned a spot on Forbes’ The World’s Best Banks 2020 list. Compared to TransferWise, which is a money transfer service rather than a bank, N26 offers much of what you’d expect to get from a traditional bank: a checking account, with an app that keeps track of your spending and helps you create savings goals.

N26 takes the hassle out of opening a bank account for people who are just settling in to their new life abroad, and offers membership tiers that include travel insurance and unlimited ATM withdrawals. N26 is currently available across Europe (but closed its accounts in the UK in response to Brexit), in the United States and plans to launch in Brazil.

For expats based in Europe, the following tiers are available:

The standard N26 account is free, comes with a debit card and allows up to three free cash withdrawals within the Eurozone.

standard N26 The N26 You account costs 9.90€ per month. It includes up to five free withdrawals in the Eurozone, unlimited ATM withdrawals worldwide, exclusive partner offers and a travel insurance package (includes things like medical travel insurance, trip and flight insurance, and luggage coverage).

N26 You account The N26 Metal account offers perks similar to that of travel rewards credit cards and costs 16.90€ per month. Those perks include up to eight free withdrawals in the Eurozone, unlimited ATM withdrawals worldwide, exclusive partner offers, a travel insurance package and additional coverage for car rentals and phone insurance. If you don’t have a credit card with these types of perks, the N26 Metal card may be worth the price—but it requires a minimum contract period commitment of one year and will automatically renew after that period unless you cancel four weeks before the year is up.

N26 also partners with TransferWise to allow customers to make foreign currency transfers directly from their N26 accounts.

Best for Additional Money Management Tools: Revolut

Revolut is like a cross between TransferWise and N26, but with the added options of managing cryptocurrencies and investments.

Revolut launched in the UK in 2015 and since has expanded to over 35 countries, including the United States, Australia and Singapore. According to its website, it has over 12 million personal account customers and supports over 30 in-app currencies.

Revolut customers can choose from three different membership plans for individuals living in Europe, including:

Standard: Free each month and includes a free UK account with a Euro IBAN. Customers can exchange up to 1,000€ each month to other currencies without additional fees, get free ATM withdrawals up to 200€ per month, instant access to five cryptocurrencies, can open a Revolut Junior account for one kid and receive one free cross-border transfer each month (each transfer after costs 0.50€).

Premium: For 7.99€ per month, customers get the same benefits as the Standard account but free ATM withdrawals up to 400€ per month, plus additional benefits like overseas medical insurance, delayed baggage and flight insurance, unlimited free cross-border transfers, disposable virtual cards, one free SWIFT transfer each month and more.

Metal: For 13.99€ per month, customers get the same benefits as the Premium account but free ATM withdrawals up to 800€ per month, plus additional benefits like 0.1% cash back within Europe and 1% outside of Europe on all card payments (capped at 13.99€ per month).

The perks of the paid tiers aren’t amazing—the Metal option caps cash back at the same amount as the monthly fee, so essentially they cancel each other out. However, the cost of the other perks, like overseas medical and delayed baggage and flight insurance, may increase the value of the Metal option for someone who would use these features and doesn’t currently have these perks through a travel rewards credit card.

The investing feature also works on a tier system; Standard accounts get three commission-free trades per month, Premium members get eight and Metal members get unlimited commission-free trades each month. Investors can get cheaper trades elsewhere, but, if you want to manage all of your finances with one company, and be able to spend directly from the account while living abroad, Revolut could be a viable option.

Best for Comparing Money Transfer Service Costs: Monito

If you’re not ready to set up an account with the above services, you can use Monito to find the best exchange rate if you need to send money from one country to another.

Monito is a money transfer comparison site that fetches real-time transfer fees and exchange rates from popular transfer services. Think of it like Kayak or Expedia, but for money transfer services. The service is free, but Monito may receive a referral fee from the provider a user selects through its platform (similar to how Forbes Advisor may get paid when you apply for a product through our recommendations).

After selecting your current country and your money’s destination, along with the amount, Monito shows you results with transfer details, including each service’s current exchange rate. The service focuses primarily on comparing actual money transfer services and not banks, many of which inflate exchange rates and charge higher fees for international transfers.

One helpful aspect of Monito is that it will break down each service’s exchange rate compared to the mid-market exchange rate, so consumers can know exactly what kind of markup they might be facing. For example, on a search for sending $1,000 to France and to convert it to euros, it shows that Xoom’s exchange rate is 1.45% worse than the current mid-market exchange rate–which would add about $14 to the total cost of the transfer.

Monito also has a “Monito Score” for each service it shows, which rates services based on criteria like fees and exchange rates, transparency, service and coverage, credibility and security and ease of use.

