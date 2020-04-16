4 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

Stocks are starting to claw their way back after the brutal correction that started in late February, but there are still bargains to be had out there. I decided to scour the universe of stocks that are trading at least 30% below their 52-week highs, picking out some of my favorite candidates to bounce back.

Yeti Holdings (NYSE: YETI), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Wayfair (NYSE: W), and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) are some of the consumer-facing companies that I think would look good in a portfolio. They have all retreated by at least a third of their value since their recent peaks, so they are definitely on sale.

Image source: Getty Images.

Yeti Holdings

There was a time when Yeti was all about its high-end cooler for outdoor enthusiasts, but the business model has evolved as its product line has expanded. Last year it sold more drinkware than its flagship coolers, and that's just fine for a company that has come through with strong growth since going public at $18 in late 2018.

Revenue rose 22% in 2018, following that up with a 17% gain last year. Despite the year-over-year decline in revenue, Yeti's top line has actually accelerated in back-to-back quarters on the strength of its surging drinkware products. Yeti has beaten Wall Street's profit targets in each of its first five quarters as a public company, but despite its momentum, Yeti now trades at a reasonable 20 times this year's projected earnings and next year's profit forecast.

Royal Caribbean

These are scary times for the cruise industry, and the plunging stock prices bear that out. If Yeti trading 36% below its highs -- as of Wednesday's market close -- seems like a big drop, Royal Caribbean takes the cake with its 73% plunge since January's all-time highs.

It will take a long time for the cruise industry to get back on track, but Royal Caribbean should be a key player in the recovery. Royal Caribbean has traded at a valuation premium to its rivals in the past. It may be the industry's second-largest player, but it has commanded the stronger margins. It only helps that its ships have largely avoided the notorious mishaps of quarantined crews and passengers as a result of an onboard outbreak.

Wayfair

One of the more volatile names on this list is Wayfair. The fast-growing online retailer of furniture has seen its stock nearly quadruple since bottoming out four weeks ago, but its shares have also been cut nearly in half over the past year. Perspective is everything when it comes to investing.

Revenue growth has slowed in five of the past six quarters, but we're still looking at a 26% year-over-year increase last time out. Despite the losses, the coronavirus pandemic is going to find a lot people wearing out furniture or looking to upgrade their living areas. Wayfair will benefit from the shutdown with traditional retailers temporarily out of business, and the tariff concerns that once weighed on the e-tailer are now less important.

Restaurant Brands International

Investors aren't gravitating to restaurant stocks these days, and that makes sense. Dining rooms are closed, and traditional casual-dining chains aren't used to competing solely on the merits of takeout and third-party delivery services. Fast-food chains with drive-thru windows and loyal fanbases should fare better, and that's where Restaurant Brands International steps up.

The parent company of Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes won't exactly thrive in this COIVD-19 climate. The lack of morning commuters on the road is going to weigh on Burger King and Tim Hortons. However, after the company lost nearly half of its value since peaking last September, it's easy to warm up to Restaurant Brands International. There's a sustainable 4.9% yield, and there was growth last year outside of the operating hiccups at Tim Hortons. Burger King delivered 9% in systemwide sales growth last year, and Popeyes grew even faster on the strength of its trending chicken sandwich. Restaurant Brands International now has more than 27,000 restaurants in its network, and its long-term goal is to have 40,000 eateries worldwide in eight to 10 years.

These are challenging times for consumer-facing businesses. The coronavirus pandemic and inevitable recession are a one-two punch. However, these quality growth stocks are trading at deep discounts to recent highs. They're on sale, and your portfolio should be shopping.

Rick Munarriz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Wayfair. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.