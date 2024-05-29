4 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds to Enhance Your Returns

Founded in 1988, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned investment management company. As of Sep 30, 2023, it had $2.7 trillion in assets under supervision. GSAM has provided portfolio management, design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide.

With over 2,000 employees, GSAM has 31 offices across the world to serve customers’ need. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk-management skills and market insights. The fund house provides individuals who wish to increase their wealth through various strategic investment funds.

GSAM offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity and real estate, through proprietary strategies, strategic partnerships and open architecture programs. The company’s strategies cover various asset classes, industries and geographies.

The fund house has a reputation as a trusted partner and has long-term financial success. Uncertainties remain over the lack of a timeline from the Federal Reserve regarding interest rate cut initiation amid sticky inflation and a fairly tight labor market. Investors who wish to diversify into various asset classes but lack professional expertise in managing funds, especially in a volatile market, can consider Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

We have thus selected four Goldman Sachs mutual funds that have not only preserved investors’ wealth but also generated excellent returns amid market uncertainties. These funds have the majority of their investments in sectors such as technology, finance, retail trade, energy, utilities and industrial cyclical, which will help in long-term growth and preservation of wealth.

These funds boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have positive year-to-date (YTD), three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and carry a low expense ratio. Notably, mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund GLPRX fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in equity or fixed-income securities issued by domestic and foreign energy infrastructure companies. GLPRX advisors may also invest a small portion of the fund’s net assets in non-energy sectors.

Christopher A Schiesser has been the lead manager of GLPRX since Jan 10, 2023. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Energy Transfer (12.6%), MPLX (11.6%) and Enterprise Products Partners (10.5%) as of Feb 29, 2024.

As of Apr 30, 2024, GLPRX’s YTD, three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 12.4%, 23% and 8.1%, respectively. GLPRX has an annual expense ratio of 1.68%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1, 2, and 3 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Investor GLCTX fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a broadly diversified portfolio of large-cap domestic and foreign equity investments that are traded in the United States. GLCTX advisors may also invest in fixed-income securities.

Sharanya Srinivasan has been one of the lead managers of GLCTX since Feb 28, 2024. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Microsoft (12.8%), Apple (12.2%) and Amazon.com (5.7%) as of Jan 31, 2024.

As of Apr 30, 2024, GLCTX’s YTD, three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 9.7%, 7.6% and 14.4%, respectively. GLCTX has an annual expense ratio of 0.71%.

Goldman Sachs Focused Value GSVTX fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in a diversified portfolio of common stocks, preferred stocks and other instruments with equity characteristics. GSVTX advisors choose to invest in quality companies that are undervalued with competitive advantages over the industry peers and have sustainable growth potential.

Kevin Martens has been the lead manager of GSVTX since Dec 26, 2019. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Exxon Mobil (3.6%), JPMorgan Chase (3.3%) and Johnson& Johnson (2.5%) as of Feb 29, 2024.

As of Apr 30, 2024, GSVTX’s YTD, three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 7.8%, 7.7% and 9.9%, respectively. GSVTX has an annual expense ratio of 0.79%.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund GSFPX invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in dividend-paying common stocks of large-cap domestic issuers. GSFPX advisors consider large-cap stocks as those which generally have public stock market capitalizations above $3 billion.

John Sienkiewicz has been the lead manager of GSFPX since Apr 22, 2020. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Microsoft (7.3%), Apple (7.1%) and Amazon.com (3.4%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

As of Apr 30, 2024, GSFPX’s YTD, three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 4.3%, 6.5% and 10.5%, respectively. GSFPX has an annual expense ratio of 0.68%.

