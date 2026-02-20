4 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds to Buy as Markets Navigate AI Volatility

U.S. investors are experiencing a volatile period due to concerns over stretched artificial intelligence (AI) valuations and the rising costs required to sustain the AI buildout. However, the broader economic picture remains stable, supported by moderating inflation and steady employment trends. Despite the key benchmark indexes like the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 remaining close to record highs, the Nasdaq Composite has underperformed as investors shifted between technology stocks and defensive sectors. Soft forward guidance and industry-specific pressures also contributed to sectoral weakness.

On the macroeconomic front, economic data offered reassurance. The consumer price index for the month of January rose 0.2%, with annual inflation at 2.4% and core inflation at 2.5%, the lowest in years. The labor market remains resilient. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 130,000 in January, beating forecasts, while unemployment dipped to 4.3%. Weekly jobless claims also stayed relatively low. Wage growth cooled to 3.7% year over year, helping to ease inflation concerns. However, retail sales were flat in December, suggesting that consumers may be becoming cautious.

Housing data surprised to the upside, with stronger housing starts and permits, while manufacturing showed moderate improvement. While AI-related uncertainty and geopolitical tensions create short-term swings, the broader economic foundation remains intact.

Amid such market conditions, investors who wish to diversify into various asset classes but lack professional expertise in managing funds, especially in a volatile market, can consider these four mutual funds — Goldman Sachs International Equity Insights Fund GGFPX, Goldman Sachs Energy Infrastructure Fund GAMPX, Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund GVIRX and Goldman Sachs Small Cap Equity Insights Fund GMAPX. These have not only preserved investors’ wealth but also generated excellent returns in the past.

These funds have the majority of their investments in sectors such as technology, finance, retail trade, energy, utilities and industrial cyclical, which help in long-term growth and preservation of wealth.

Why Invest in Goldman Sachs Asset Management Mutual Funds?

Founded in 1988, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned investment management company. GSAM provides portfolio management, design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide.

As of June 30, 2025, GSAM had $2.9 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide. It has more than 1700 professionals across 34 offices worldwideto serve customers’ needs. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk-management skills and market insights. The house aids individuals who wish to increase their wealth through various strategic investment funds.

GSAM offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity and real estate, through proprietary strategies, strategic partnerships and open architecture programs. The company’s strategies cover various asset classes, industries and geographies.

These funds boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio. Notably, mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Goldman Sachs International Equity Insights Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a diversified equity portfolio of dividend-paying issuers from non-U.S. companies, including emerging market countries. GGFPX advisors preferably invest in issues of large-cap and mid-cap companies from major countries and sectors of the international economy.

Philip Yan has been the lead manager of GGFPX since Feb. 29, 2024. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like ASML Holding N.V. (2.5%), Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (1.9%) and Allianz SE(1.8%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

GGFPX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 21% and 12.9%, respectively. GGFPX has an annual expense ratio of 0.78%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1, 2, and 3 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Goldman Sachs Energy Infrastructure Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in domestic and foreign energy infrastructure issues. GAMPX advisors generally invest in equity or fixed-income securities.

Matthew Cooper has been the lead manager of GAMPX since Sept. 13, 2017. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Targa Resources (8.2%), Enbridge (8.1%) and Energy Transfer (7.9%) as of Nov 30, 2025.

GAMPX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 20.8% and 24.3%, respectively. GAMPX has an annual expense ratio of 1.09%.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in dividend-paying common stocks of large-cap domestic issuers. GVIRX advisors consider large-cap stocks as those that generally have public stock market capitalizations above $3 billion.

John Sienkiewicz has been the lead manager of GVIRX since April 22, 2020. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like NVIDIA (8.2%), Microsoft (7%) and Apple (6.9%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

GVIRX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 17.4% and 12.5%, respectively. GVIRX has an annual expense ratio of 0.75%.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Equity Insights Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a diversified portfolio of equity securities in small-cap U.S. companies. GMAPX advisors also invest in foreign issues that are traded in the United States.

Joseph Kogan has been the lead manager of GMAPX since Feb. 29, 2024. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Bloom Energy (1.2%), Credo Technology Group (1%) and TTM Technologies (0.9%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

GMAPX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 16.6% and 10.8%, respectively. GMAPX has an annual expense ratio of 0.83%.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (GVIRX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (GGFPX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (GMAPX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (GAMPX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.