4 Gold Stocks to Buy as the Yellow Metal Crosses the $4000 Mark

Gold prices climbed to record highs yesterday, breaching the $4,000 mark for the first time ever. The precious metal’s rally this year has been nothing short of remarkable. Per CNBC, gold futures closed at $4,004.40 per ounce yesterday after touching an intraday high of $4,014.60, signaling investors’ growing appetite for safety amid global uncertainty.

You can capitalize on the bullish momentum of gold by investing in stocks like Allied Gold Corporation AAUC, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Alamos Gold Inc. AGI and AngloGold Ashanti plc AU.

What’s Driving Gold’s Rally?

A mix of economic anxiety, political turbulence and central bank policy shifts has fueled gold’s latest surge. The uptrend that began back in April gained momentum when U.S. President Donald Trump announced new tariffs, sparking renewed worries over global trade. The latest rally comes after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time this year, making short-term debt instruments less attractive and nudging investors toward assets like gold.

Markets now expect two more rate cuts before year-end, with the Fed’s next policy meeting scheduled for Oct. 29. The growing belief that borrowing costs will continue to fall has only strengthened gold’s appeal. Adding to the bullish tone is the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, which has delayed key economic data releases and amplified market uncertainty.

At the same time, central banks and retail investors are piling into gold. Nations like China have been moving away from U.S. Treasury following Western sanctions on Russia, while individual investors are turning to gold as a hedge against inflation and volatility.

In an environment marked by a weaker dollar and heightened geopolitical risk, gold’s safe-haven allure is shining bright.

4 Top-Ranked Gold Stocks to Invest in Now

Allied Gold, a Canada-based gold producer, is steadily building momentum with operations spread across Côte d’Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia. In the first half of 2025, the company produced 175,057 ounces of gold and expects output to rise to about 209,500 ounces in the second half of the year. This growth reflects a series of strategic and operational upgrades aimed at boosting efficiency and long-term performance.

The company has been drilling high-grade zones, refining its mine models and improving grade control to enhance accuracy and productivity. At its Sadiola mine, new equipment has been deployed to improve fleet availability, while in Mali, Allied Gold has strengthened mine management with experienced local hires. It’s also advancing stripping at Bonikro and Agbaou to access higher-grade ore. These efforts to lift production, along with operational improvement, are expected to benefit the company.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAUC’s 2025 and 2026 EPS suggests a year-over-year jump of 907% and 193%, respectively. Over the past 30 days, the estimates for 2025 and 2026 have moved north by 5 cents and 21 cents, respectively. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Toronto-based Agnico Eagle is one of the world’s leading gold producers, with mining operations across Canada, Mexico and Finland. The company’s growth story strengthened after merging with Kirkland Lake Gold. Key developments such as the Odyssey project at the Canadian Malartic Complex, Detour Lake and Hope Bay are expected to drive strong production and cash flow in the coming years. Notably, Hope Bay alone holds about 3.4 million ounces of gold reserves, underscoring its long-term potential.

Agnico Eagle’s financials remain solid. In the second quarter of 2025, the miner’s operating cash flow nearly doubled to $1.8 billion, while free cash flow climbed to $1.3 billion. With nearly $1 billion in net cash and a 27% payout ratio, AEM combines financial strength with steady dividend growth, offering investors stability and reliable income.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2025 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 30% and 68%, respectively. Over the past 30 days, EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have risen 17 cents and 36 cents, respectively. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Alamos Gold, a Canadian-based intermediate producer, runs a diversified portfolio of gold mines across Canada and Mexico. Its key operations include the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in Ontario, and the Mulatos District in Sonora, Mexico. The company expects to produce 580,000–630,000 ounces of gold in 2025, up about 7% from last year, with plans to boost output further to as much as 730,000 ounces by 2027.

A major growth driver is the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, part of a long-life mine plan that could make it one of Canada’s largest and lowest-cost gold operations by 2026. Ongoing drilling at Island Gold continues to uncover new high-grade zones, adding to the site’s upside potential. Last month, Alamos Gold inked a deal to sell its Turkish development projects, freeing up capital to advance high-return assets like Island Gold, Lynn Lake and Puerto Del Aire in Mexico.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGI’s 2025 and 2026 EPS suggests a year-over-year surge of 76% and 37%, respectively. Over the past 30 days, the estimates for 2025 and 2026 have moved north by 4 cents and 10 cents, respectively. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1.

AngloGold, headquartered in Denver, is a global gold mining company with operations spanning 11 countries across four continents. The miner is pursuing both organic and acquisition-led growth while focusing on strengthening its core portfolio. In July, it agreed to acquire Augusta Gold, which will expand its presence in Nevada’s Beatty District. At the same time, AngloGold has been streamlining its operations, selling off higher-cost and non-core assets — including its Serra Grande mine in Brazil and projects in Côte d’Ivoire and Canada — to sharpen its strategic focus.

The Obuasi mine in Ghana remains central to its long-term growth plans, with improvements in mining methods expected to support 400,000 ounces of annual output by 2028 at competitive costs. Financially, AngloGold offers an appealing dividend yield of more than 4% and a conservative 14% payout ratio, backed by a strong five-year annualized dividend growth rate of over 40%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AU’s 2025 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 61% and 140%, respectively. Over the past 30 days, EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have risen 35 cents each. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1.

