4 GARP Stocks to Scoop Up for Maximum Returns

Growth at a reasonable price, or GARP, is an excellent strategy to earn quick investment profits. The GARP approach helps identify stocks priced below the market or any suitable target determined by a fundamental analysis.



The strategy helps investors gain exposure to stocks with impressive prospects and trading at a discount. GARP stocks have solid prospects for cash flow, revenues, earnings per share (EPS) and others.



A portfolio based on the GARP strategy comprises stocks that offer the best value and growth investment. Modine Manufacturing MOD, Carlisle Companies CSL, W.W. Grainger GWW and American Express AXP are some GARP stocks that hold promise.

GARP Metrics — Mix of Growth & Value Metrics

Growth Metrics



A strong earnings growth history and impressive earnings prospects are the primary concepts that GARP investors borrow from the growth investing strategy. However, instead of super-normal rates, pursuing stocks with a more stable and reasonable growth rate is a tactic of GARP investors. The GARP strategy considers growth rates between 10% and 30% ideal.



Another metric considered by growth and GARP investors is the return on equity (ROE). GARP investors look for strong and higher ROE than the industry average to identify superior stocks. Moreover, stocks with a positive cash flow find precedence under the GARP plan.



Value Metrics



GARP investing prioritizes one of the popular value metrics — the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. The investing style picks stocks with higher P/E ratios than value investors but it avoids companies with extremely high P/E ratios. The price-to-book value (P/B) ratio is also taken into consideration.



Using the GARP principle, we have run a screen to identify stocks that should offer solid returns in the near term.

Screening Parameters

Along with the criteria discussed in the above section, we have considered a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).



Last five-year EPS & projected 3-5-year EPS growth rates between 10% and 30% (Strong EPS growth history and prospects ensure improving business.)



ROE (in the past 12 months) greater than the industry average (Higher ROE compared with the industry average indicates superior stocks.)



P/E and P/B ratios are less than the M-industry average (P/E and P/B ratios less than the industry indicate that the stocks are undervalued.)



Here are four of the six stocks that made it through the screen:



Modine Manufacturing is involved in the manufacturing and sale of heat-transfer equipment like heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in vehicles and construction machinery, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial buildings. MOD currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Modine Manufacturing has gained 259.2% over a year. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 51.5% on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s fiscal 2024 earnings has moved 7.2% north to $3.26 per share over the past 30 days.



Carlisle is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and selling a wide range of roofing and waterproofing products, engineered products, and finishing equipment. CSL currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1.



Carlisle has gained 32.9% year to date. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.55%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSL's 2024 earnings has moved 5.4% north to $18.44 per share over the past 30 days.



W.W. Grainger is a broad-line, business-to-business distributor of maintenance, repair and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan and the U.K. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



W.W. Grainger has gained 41.5% over a year. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.5%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for W.W. Grainger’s 2024 earnings has moved 1.6% north to $39.22 per share over the past 30 days.



American Express is a diversified financial services company, offering charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



American Express has gained 24.5% over a year. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.12% on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXP’s 2024 earnings has moved 0.2% north to $12.83 per share in the past 30 days.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks' portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

