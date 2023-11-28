4 GARP Stocks to Scoop Up for Maximum Returns

Growth at a reasonable price, or GARP, is an excellent strategy to earn quick investment profits. The GARP approach helps identify stocks priced below the market or any suitable target determined by a fundamental analysis.



The strategy helps investors gain exposure to stocks with impressive prospects and trading at a discount. GARP stocks have solid chances regarding cash flow, revenues, earnings per share (EPS) and others.



A portfolio based on the GARP strategy comprises stocks that offer the best value and growth investment. NVIDIA NVDA, Global Industrial Company GIC, Sterling Infrastructure STRL and Dycom Industries DY are some GARP stocks that hold promise.

GARP Metrics — Mix of Growth & Value Metrics

The GARP strategy offers ideal investment options utilizing the best value and growth investing features. Investors adopting the GARP approach prefer stocks priced below the market or any reasonable target determined by fundamental analysis. The stocks have solid prospects based on cash flow, revenues, EPS, etc.



Growth Metrics



A strong earnings growth history and impressive earnings prospects are the primary concepts that GARP investors borrow from the growth investing strategy. However, instead of super-normal rates, pursuing stocks with a more stable and reasonable growth rate is a tactic of GARP investors. The GARP strategy considers growth rates between 10% and 40% ideal.



Another metric considered by growth and GARP investors is the return on equity (ROE). GARP investors look for strong and higher ROE than the industry average to identify superior stocks. Moreover, stocks with a positive cash flow find precedence under the GARP plan.



Value Metrics



GARP investing prioritizes one of the popular value metrics — the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. The investing style picks stocks with higher P/E ratios than value investors, but it avoids companies with extremely high P/E ratios. The price-to-book value (P/B) ratio is also taken into consideration.



Using the GARP principle, we have run a screen to identify stocks that should offer solid returns in the near term.

Screening Parameters

Along with the criteria discussed in the above section, we have considered a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).



Last five-year EPS & projected 3-5-year EPS growth rates between 10% and 40% (Strong EPS growth history and prospects ensure improving business.)



ROE (in the past 12 months) greater than the industry average (Higher ROE compared with the industry average indicates superior stocks.)



P/E and P/B ratios are less than the M-industry average (P/E and P/B ratios less than the industry indicate that the stocks are undervalued.)



Here are four of the five stocks that made it through the screen:



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. The company currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA has gained 230.2% on a year-to-date basis. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.99% on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 2.5% to $11.01 per share over the past 30 days.



Global Industrial Company is an industrial distributor of industrial, and maintenance, repair and operation products in North America. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Global Industrial Company has gained 61.8% on a year-to-date basis. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.55% on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIC’s 2023 earnings has moved 2.2% north to $1.85 per share over the past 30 days.



Sterling Infrastructure operates through subsidiaries within segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions that aid in developing large-scale site development systems and services projects, residential and commercial concrete foundation projects, and infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads and bridges to name a few. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Sterling Infrastructure has gained 98.1% on a year-to-date basis. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.18% on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 2.4% north to $4.19 per share over the past 30 days.



Dycom Industries is a specialty contracting firm operating in the telecom industry, offering diverse services such as engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to the cable and telephone companies. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Dycom has gained 7% on a year-to-date basis. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 154.25% on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 earnings has moved 12.8% north to $7.30 per share over the past 30 days.



Get the remaining stock on the list and start testing this and other ideas. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and back-testing software.



The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.



Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks' portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Industrial Company (GIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.