4 GARP Stocks to Scoop up for Maximum Returns

Growth at a reasonable price, or GARP, is an excellent strategy to earn quick investment profits. The GARP approach helps identify stocks priced below the market or any suitable target determined by a fundamental analysis.



The strategy helps investors gain exposure to stocks with impressive prospects and trading at a discount. GARP stocks have solid prospects in terms of cash flow, revenues, earnings per share (EPS) and other metrics.



A portfolio based on the GARP strategy comprises stocks that offer the best value and growth investment. CrediCorp BAP, Booz Allen Hamilton BAH, Hubbell HUBB and HCA Healthcare HCA are some GARP stocks that hold promise.

GARP Metrics — Mix of Growth & Value Metrics

The GARP strategy offers ideal investment options utilizing the best value and growth investing features. Investors adopting the GARP approach prefer stocks priced below the market or any reasonable target determined by fundamental analysis. The stocks have solid prospects based on cash flow, revenues, EPS, etc.



Growth Metrics



A strong earnings growth history and impressive earnings prospects are the primary concepts that GARP investors borrow from the growth investing strategy. However, instead of super-normal rates, pursuing stocks with a more stable and reasonable growth rate is a tactic of GARP investors. The GARP strategy considers growth rates between 10% and 20% ideal.



Another metric considered by growth and GARP investors is the return on equity (ROE). GARP investors look for strong and higher ROE than the industry average to identify superior stocks. Moreover, stocks with a positive cash flow find precedence under the GARP plan.



Value Metrics



GARP investing prioritizes one of the popular value metrics — the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. The investing style picks stocks with higher P/E ratios than value investors but it avoids companies with extremely high P/E ratios. The price-to-book value (P/B) ratio is also taken into consideration.



Using the GARP principle, we have run a screen to identify stocks that should offer solid returns in the near term.

Screening Parameters

Along with the criteria discussed in the above section, we have considered a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).



Last five-year EPS & projected 3-5-year EPS growth rates between 10% and 20% (Strong EPS growth history and prospects ensure improving business.)



ROE (in the past 12 months) greater than the industry average (Higher ROE than the industry average indicates superior stocks.)



P/E and P/B ratios are less than the M-industry average (P/E and P/B ratios less than the industry indicate that the stocks are undervalued.)



Here are four of the seven stocks that made it through the screen:



CrediCorp is a limited liability company that acts as a holding company, coordinates the policy and administration of its subsidiaries, and engages in investing activities. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CrediCorp has gained 36.7% year to date. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.99%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAP’s 2024 earnings has moved 0.9% north to $18.76 per share over the past 60 days.



Booz Allen Hamilton is a provider of management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber expertise to the United States and international governments, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Booz Allen Hamilton has gained 23.6% year to date. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.5%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 earnings has moved 3.1% north to $6.05 per share over the past 60 days.



Hubbell designs and manufactures electrical and electronic products, such as plugs, receptacles, connectors, data signal processing components, lighting fixtures, and high-voltage test and measurement equipment. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Hubbel has gained 15.2% in the year-to-date period. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.4% on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUBB’s 2024 earnings has moved 0.2% north to $16.33 per share over the past 30 days.



HCA Healthcare is the largest non-governmental operator of acute care hospitals in the United States. These hospitals provide outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology and physical therapy. HCA currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



HCA Healthcare has gained 17.3% year to date. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.6%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCA’a 2024 earnings has moved 0.6% north to $20.97 per share over the past 30 days.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks' portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

