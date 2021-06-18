4 Funeral Services Stocks to Watch on Solid Industry Trends

The Zacks Funeral Services industry players have been generating higher revenues as demand for their products and services spiked on increased mortality due to the coronavirus pandemic. Though these trends might moderate with death rates tapering, the funeral size is likely to increase with curbs being lifted. That said, consumers’ growing preference for cremation over traditional burials poses threats to revenue per client.



Nevertheless, with death being inevitable, stable demand for funeral services keeps the industry going. Incidentally, high mortality rates, an aging baby boomer population and efforts to bolster business through expansion and acquisition bode well for players like Service Corporation International (SCI), Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI), Matthews International Corporation (MATW) and Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.