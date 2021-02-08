4 Funds to Boom as Deep Learning Paves the Way for Robotics

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are frequently used to improve robots and make them more capable in industrial use. Industrial robotics systems are now being consolidated with computer vision, AI and sensors, permitting these machines to work at max. Deep learning is a function of AI that mimics the workings of a human brain while it is processing data. This includes detecting objects, recognizing speech, translating languages and making decisions.

Deep learning AI helps machines learn without human supervision, drawing information from data that is both unstructured and unlabeled. After consistent study for over 30 years in the field of machine learning, researchers have inferred that deep learning can be cultivated through computational capacity. Machine learning requires engineers and scientists to choose how AI learns, in turn, it helps AI robots gain two significant processes, i.e. planning and learning.

In the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, Samsung Electronics introduced its latest innovation in sectors ranging from AI and Internet of Things (IoT) to robots. Samsung’s AI-powered vacuum cleaner, the JetBot 90 AI+, has been equipped with Intel's Movidius AI solution and the product utilizes LiDAR and 3D sensors to avoid objects, which in turn help it in cleaning hard-to-reach areas. This is one among several other robotics products, where companies are introducing AI to robots for seamless solutions.

Advancements in hardware production mixed with AI and machine learning have ultimately brought us at the cusp of creating a new generation of advanced robots that can think and act like humans. It not only replicates and automates a wide number of human tasks but also does those tasks efficiently, with greater accuracy and at a lower cost. While progress in AI and machine learning is taking place rapidly, it is still difficult for robots to reliably grasp different objects. Hence, this field is constantly evolving, opening opportunities for not only startups but also tech giants globally.

4 Fund Picks

The progress in deep learning opens up a wide spectrum for robotics. Hence, funds with significant exposure to such companies are poised to grow. Here are four mutual funds that carry a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). Moreover, these funds have encouraging year-to-date returns. Additionally, the minimum initial investment is less than $5000. We expect these funds to outperform their peers in the future.

Now we come to the most vital question: why should investors consider mutual funds? Reduced transaction costs and diversification of portfolio without several commission charges that are associated with stock purchases are primarily why one should be parking money in mutual funds (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Fidelity Select Technology Portfolio FSPTX is a non-diversified fund that aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of assets in securities of companies principally engaged in offering, using, or developing products, processes, or services that will provide or will benefit significantly from technological advances and improvements. Some of the fund’s top AI stock holdings are Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft.

This Zacks sector – Tech fund has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years. Specifically, FSPTX has three and five-year annualized returns of 31.1% and 30.5%, respectively. To see how this fund performed compared in its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

FSPTX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has an annual expense ratio of 0.71%, which is below the category average of 1.24%.

Franklin DynaTech Fund Class A FKDNX aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests in common stocks of companies that its manager believes are leaders in innovation, take advantage of new technologies, have superior management, and benefit from new industry conditions in the dynamically changing global economy. Some of the fund’s top AI stock holdings are Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

This Zacks sector – Tech fund has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years. Specifically, FKDNX has three and five-year annualized returns of 30.3% and 25.5%, respectively. To see how this fund performed compared in its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

FKDNX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has an annual expense ratio of 0.85%, which is below the category average of 1.04%.

Janus Henderson Global Technology and Innovation Fund Class A JATAX aims to long-term growth of capital. The fund invests majority of assets in securities of companies that the portfolio managers believe will benefit significantly from advances or improvements in technology. Some of the fund’s top AI stock holdings are Salesforce, Twilio and Tencent.

This Zacks sector – Tech fund has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years. Specifically, JATAX has three and five-year annualized returns of 30% and 29.3%, respectively. To see how this fund performed compared in its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

JATAX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has an annual expense ratio of 0.99%, which is below the category average of 1.24%.

DWS Science and Technology Fund - Class A KTCAX aims for growth of capital. This non-diversified fund invests majority of assets in common stocks of science and technology companies. Some of the fund’s top AI stock holdings are Microsoft, Nvidia and Twilio.

This Zacks Sector – Tech product has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years. Specifically, KTCAX has three and five-year annualized returns of 27.2% and 24.3%, respectively. To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

KTCAX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has an annual expense ratio of 0.93%, which is below the category average of 1.24%.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.