4 Forever Stocks You Can Buy On Sale Right Now

Long-term investors typically approach all of their investments with the possibility of holding them forever, but some stocks are simply better "forever stocks" than others. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP® discusses four in particular that he thinks are excellent bargains right now.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Amazon, American Express, Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), Digital Realty Trust, Markel, MetLife, Public Storage, Realty Income, The Howard Hughes Corporation, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), Digital Realty Trust, Markel, The Howard Hughes Corporation, Walker & Dunlop, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends Walker & Dunlop, Inc. and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.