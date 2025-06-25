4 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TIGR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.00 $219.1K 1.2K 94.1K HOOD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/27/25 $85.00 $40.3K 386 3.9K C CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $77.50 $126.0K 15.4K 2.2K RKT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.20 $48.8K 4.1K 660

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TIGR (NASDAQ:TIGR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 205 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 891 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $219.1K, with a price of $246.0 per contract. There were 1204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 94144 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 27, 2025. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $336.0 per contract. There were 386 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3986 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 225 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 15469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKT (NYSE:RKT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 205 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 660 contract(s) at a $21.20 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.8K, with a price of $74.0 per contract. There were 4109 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 660 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for C

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for C

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.